Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration For Round 2 Begins, Check Steps to Register Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023: JCECEB has commenced the registrations for the NEET UG counselling round 2 today: August 14, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified NEET exam can register for counselling at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 14, 2023 17:34 IST
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (JCECEB) has commenced the registrations for Jharkhand NEET UG counselling for round 2 today: August 14, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the MBBS and BDS courses through NEET UG 2023 can register themselves by filling out the registration form at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2023 registration form for round 2 is August 18. Candidates can make the corrections in the application form till August 19, 2023 (upto 3 pm). The counselling committee will release the state merit list for round 2 on August 21, 2023. 

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations for Round 2 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates 

Candidates can go through the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling round 2 schedule in the table given below:

Events

Dates

JCECEB NEET UG counselling round 2 registration starts

August 14, 2023

Last date to submit the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling round 2 registration form

August 18, 2023

Editing of application form by the registered candidates

August 19, 2023 (upto 3 pm)

Publication of state merit list

August 21, 2023

How to register for Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can check the steps that are given below to register for the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Go to the official website of JCECEB - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Jharkhand NEET UG counselling round 2

Step 3: Now, click on the apply button and then you will get the registration number through the SMS/E-Mail

Step 4: After this, click on the applicant login button to complete the form submission 

Step 5: Make the payment of the fees and upload all the documents as asked 

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the registration form for future use

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
