UP Btech Counselling 2023 Registration Extended, Check Last Date Here

UP BTech Counselling 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission counselling has extended the registrations for the UP Btech counselling in online mode. As per the given information, the counselling committee will close the registration window on August 20, 2023 (till 11.59 pm). Interested and eligible candidates can register by filling out the registration form through the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to submit the counselling registration form was August 8, 2023. The seat allocation results for round 1 is scheduled to be announced on August 14, 2023. The detailed schedule regarding the UPTAC BTech counselling for the academic year 2023 will be released soon. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

UP Btech Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP BTech Counselling 2023 Registrations Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UP BTech counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date to submit the UP BTech counselling registration form August 20, 2023 (till 11.59 PM) Verification of documents August 22, 2023

How to fill out the registration form for UP BTech counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form for the UP BTech counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for the UP BTech counselling registration available

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked and complete the registration

Step 4: Login with the newly created details in the registration form and submit the fees

Step 5: Upload the documents in the given format

Step 6: Download the counselling registration confirmation form and print a hardcopy of it for future use

