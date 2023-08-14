  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TOSS SSC and Inter Exam Fee Schedule Released, Check Official Notice Here

TOSS SSC and Inter Exam Fee Schedule Released, Check Official Notice Here

TOSS SSC and Inter Exam Fee Schedule 2023:  TOSS has announced the exam fee schedule for the SSC and Inter exams 2023 in online mode. Students appearing for the TOSS SSC and Inter exams can download the exam fee schedule at telanganaopenschool.org. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 14, 2023 14:52 IST
TOSS SSC and Inter Exam Fee Schedule 2023
TOSS SSC and Inter Exam Fee Schedule 2023

TOSS SSC and Inter Exam Fee Schedule 2023: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the exam fee schedule for the SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations 2023 in online mode. Those students who are appearing for the TOSS SSC and Inter exams can check and download the exam fee schedule from the official website - telanganaopenschool.org. 

As per the released notice, the examination authority will conduct the TOSS SSC and Inter exam 2023 in the month of October. Candidates are also informed that if any of the examination fee remittance dates is declared as a holiday, the immediate next working day is to be reckoned as the remittance date.

Check the official notice here

TOSS SSC and Intermediate exam 2023 fee schedule

Candidates can check the TOSS SSC and Inter exam fee schedule in the table below:

Particulars

Date of payment of exam fee by the candidate's

From

To

Without fine

August 21, 2023

August 30, 2023

With a fine of Rs 25 per paper

August 31, 2023

September 4, 2023

With a fine of Rs 50 per paper

September 5, 2023

September 9, 2023

How to download TOSS SSC and Intermediate exam 2023 fee schedule? 

Candidates can follow the steps below to know how to download the TOSS SSC and Inter exam fees schedule online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TOSS - telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the TOSS SSC and Inter exam fee schedule available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the link and open it

Step 4: The TOSS SSC and Intermediate exam fee schedule will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Go through the details and download it for future reference

Also Read: Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2023 Schedule Out, Check Dates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023