TOSS SSC and Inter Exam Fee Schedule Released, Check Official Notice Here

TOSS SSC and Inter Exam Fee Schedule 2023: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the exam fee schedule for the SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations 2023 in online mode. Those students who are appearing for the TOSS SSC and Inter exams can check and download the exam fee schedule from the official website - telanganaopenschool.org.

As per the released notice, the examination authority will conduct the TOSS SSC and Inter exam 2023 in the month of October. Candidates are also informed that if any of the examination fee remittance dates is declared as a holiday, the immediate next working day is to be reckoned as the remittance date.

TOSS SSC and Intermediate exam 2023 fee schedule

Candidates can check the TOSS SSC and Inter exam fee schedule in the table below:

Particulars Date of payment of exam fee by the candidate's From To Without fine August 21, 2023 August 30, 2023 With a fine of Rs 25 per paper August 31, 2023 September 4, 2023 With a fine of Rs 50 per paper September 5, 2023 September 9, 2023

How to download TOSS SSC and Intermediate exam 2023 fee schedule?

Candidates can follow the steps below to know how to download the TOSS SSC and Inter exam fees schedule online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TOSS - telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the TOSS SSC and Inter exam fee schedule available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the link and open it

Step 4: The TOSS SSC and Intermediate exam fee schedule will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download it for future reference

