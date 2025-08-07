UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Check New Revised Dates, Registrations at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Chhattisgarh State Counseling Cell has revised the NEET UG Counselling 2025 dates released on cgdme.admissions.nic.in. The updated schedule will conclude counselling by October 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 7, 2025, 16:36 IST
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 dates revised.
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 dates revised.
Register for Result Updates

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Chhattisgarh State Counseling Cell has revised the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 dates. Candidates can check the revised schedule and register online on the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

The development comes into consideration after the changes made by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The revised schedule will have the MBBS and BDS counselling to be concluded by October 2025, with four rounds of counselling. 

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Details 

Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 information here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025

Board name 

Chhattisgarh State Counseling Cell

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

cgdme.admissions.nic.in

State 

Chhattisgarh 

Stream 

Medical 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Date Extension OFFICIAL Notice

Also Read: UP NEET Counselling 2025 Dates Revised, Check Revised Schedule and Steps to Register Online Here

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Revised Detailed Schedule

Candidates can find the complete revised schedule for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling here:

Round 1 Counselling 

Event

Dates

Registration and fee payment

August 7 - 10, 2025

Choice-filling and locking

August 7 - 11, 2025

Publication of merit list

August 12, 2025

Seat allotment result

August 14, 2025

Offline scrutiny and admission process

August 18 - 23, 2025

Round 2 Counselling 

Event 

Dates 

Registration and fee payment

August 27 - September 2, 2025

Choice-filling and locking

August 27 - September 3, 2025

Publication of merit list

September 4, 2025

Seat allotment result

September 6, 2025

Offline scrutiny and admission process

September 8 - 13, 2025

Related Stories

Mop-Up Round 

Event 

Dates 

Registration and fee payment

September 15 - 19, 2025

Choice-filling and locking

September 15 - 20, 2025

Publication of merit list

September 21, 2025

Seat allotment result

September 23, 2025

Offline scrutiny and admission process

September 24 - 29, 2025

Stray Round

Event 

Dates 

Registration and fee payment

October 1 - 2, 2025

Choice-filling and locking

October 1 - 3, 2025

Publication of merit list

October 4, 2025

Seat allotment result

October 5, 2025

Offline scrutiny and admission process

October 6 - 8, 2025

Also Read: WBCAP Merit List 2025: WBCHSE First Phase UG Admissions Allotment Status Today at wbcap.in; Check Here

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Procedure

Candidates can check the detailed procedure of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

  • The directorate will conduct two regular rounds of counselling, a mop-up round, and a stray vacancy round.
  • Each round of counselling for CG NEET UG 2025 will include registration and choice-filling.
  • A separate merit list will be published before each seat allotment result.
  • Seat allocation will be based on choices, NEET UG ranks, and seat availability.
  • Selected students must visit the allotted college to complete scrutiny and admission.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News