Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Check New Revised Dates, Registrations at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Chhattisgarh State Counseling Cell has revised the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 dates. Candidates can check the revised schedule and register online on the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.
The development comes into consideration after the changes made by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The revised schedule will have the MBBS and BDS counselling to be concluded by October 2025, with four rounds of counselling.
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Details
Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 information here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
Chhattisgarh State Counseling Cell
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cgdme.admissions.nic.in
|
State
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Date Extension OFFICIAL Notice
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Revised Detailed Schedule
Candidates can find the complete revised schedule for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling here:
Round 1 Counselling
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Registration and fee payment
|
August 7 - 10, 2025
|
Choice-filling and locking
|
August 7 - 11, 2025
|
Publication of merit list
|
August 12, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
August 14, 2025
|
Offline scrutiny and admission process
|
August 18 - 23, 2025
Round 2 Counselling
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Registration and fee payment
|
August 27 - September 2, 2025
|
Choice-filling and locking
|
August 27 - September 3, 2025
|
Publication of merit list
|
September 4, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
September 6, 2025
|
Offline scrutiny and admission process
|
September 8 - 13, 2025
Mop-Up Round
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Registration and fee payment
|
September 15 - 19, 2025
|
Choice-filling and locking
|
September 15 - 20, 2025
|
Publication of merit list
|
September 21, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
September 23, 2025
|
Offline scrutiny and admission process
|
September 24 - 29, 2025
Stray Round
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Registration and fee payment
|
October 1 - 2, 2025
|
Choice-filling and locking
|
October 1 - 3, 2025
|
Publication of merit list
|
October 4, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
October 5, 2025
|
Offline scrutiny and admission process
|
October 6 - 8, 2025
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Procedure
Candidates can check the detailed procedure of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
- The directorate will conduct two regular rounds of counselling, a mop-up round, and a stray vacancy round.
- Each round of counselling for CG NEET UG 2025 will include registration and choice-filling.
- A separate merit list will be published before each seat allotment result.
- Seat allocation will be based on choices, NEET UG ranks, and seat availability.
- Selected students must visit the allotted college to complete scrutiny and admission.
