UP NEET Counselling 2025 Dates Revised, Check Revised Schedule and Steps to Register Online Here

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) Counselling Revised Schedule. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for MBBS and BDS programmes here. The UP NEET Counselling 2025 registration will begin from August 8, 2025 on the official website at upneet.gov.in.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Highlights
Candidates can check the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
upneet.gov.in
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Courses
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
UP NEET UG Revised Merit List 2025
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule
Students can check the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised schedule here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online Choice Filling dates
|
August 8 - 11, 2025
|
Online Registration & Uploading of Documents date
|
August 8 - 11, 2025
|
Paying Registration & Security Money date
|
August 11, 2025
|
Merit List Release date
|
August 11, 2025
|
Allotment Result Declaration date
|
August 14, 2025
|
Allotment Letters & Admission date
|
August 18 - 23, 2025
|
Additional Admission dates
|
August 25 - 26, 2025
How to Register for UP NEET Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for UP NEET Counseling 2025 on the official website:
- Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
- Create new account
- Enter your personal, academic, and other information
- Upload your photograph, signature, and thumb impression documents online
- Pay the online UP NEET counselling registration fee 2025
- Check your details and submit the registration form
- Download the form for future reference
Important Documents for UP NEET Counselling 2025 Admissions
Students must keep the following documents readily available for UP NEET UG counselling 2025:
- NEET admit card 2025
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Valid photo ID proof
- Fee receipt
- NEET Rank card 2025
- Class 10 mark sheet
- UP Domicile Certificate
- Caste Certificate
- Online Registration slip
