UP NEET Counselling 2025 Dates Revised, Check Revised Schedule and Steps to Register Online Here

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) Counselling Revised Schedule. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for MBBS and BDS programmes here. The UP NEET Counselling 2025 registration will begin from August 8, 2025 on the official website at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 details here: