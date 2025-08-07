UP NEET Counselling 2025 Dates Revised, Check Revised Schedule and Steps to Register Online Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the revised counselling schedule for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (UP NEET UG). Registration for UP NEET Counselling 2025, for MBBS and BDS programs, will commence on August 8, 2025, on the official website upneet.gov.in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 7, 2025, 13:07 IST
UP NEET Counselling 2025 revised schedule here.
UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) Counselling Revised Schedule. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for MBBS and BDS programmes here. The UP NEET Counselling 2025 registration will begin from August 8, 2025 on the official website at upneet.gov.in. 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 details here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

upneet.gov.in

State 

Uttar Pradesh 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Courses 

MBBS

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate 

UP NEET UG Revised Merit List 2025 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule

Students can check the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised schedule here: 

Event 

Date(s)

Online Choice Filling dates

August 8 - 11, 2025

Online Registration & Uploading of Documents date

August 8 - 11, 2025

Paying Registration & Security Money date

August 11, 2025

Merit List Release date

August 11, 2025

Allotment Result Declaration date

August 14, 2025

Allotment Letters & Admission date

August 18 - 23, 2025

Additional Admission dates

August 25 - 26, 2025

How to Register for UP NEET Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for UP NEET Counseling 2025 on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
  2. Create new account
  3. Enter your personal, academic, and other information
  4. Upload your photograph, signature, and thumb impression documents online 
  5. Pay the online UP NEET counselling registration fee 2025
  6. Check your details and submit the registration form
  7. Download the form for future reference 

Important Documents for UP NEET Counselling 2025 Admissions

Students must keep the following documents readily available for UP NEET UG counselling 2025: 

  • NEET admit card 2025
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • Fee receipt 
  • NEET Rank card 2025
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • UP Domicile Certificate
  • Caste Certificate
  • Online Registration slip

