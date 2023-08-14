Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2023 Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

DHSE Kerala Plus one Improvement Exam 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the dates for the plus one Higher Secondary Supplementary exam 2023 in online mode. According to the released schedule, the examination authority will conduct the Kerala first-year improvement exams from September 25 to 30, 2023. Students who are appearing for the supply exams can check and download the datesheet from the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in.

As per the released notification, those students who have appeared for the first year higher secondary exam that was conducted in the month of March 2023 can apply for the supply exam upto three subjects in order to improve their marks in those subjects. Candidates who have registered for the Kerala plus one exam but could not appear for the final exam due to any reason can also register for the subjects for which they were absent. Moreover, a candidate who was absent for all six subjects at the plus one exam can register for all six subjects.

Kerala First year Improvement exam 2023 Fees

Students are required to make the payment of the supplementary exam fee as mentioned in the table below:

Particulars Amount Regular/Lateral entry/re-admission students Exam fee Rs 175 per paper Certificate fee Rs 40 Compartmental candidates Fee for supply exam and 2nd year higher secondary exam March 2023 Rs 225 per paper Fee for two certificates Rs 80

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement exams 2023 dates

Students appearing for the Kerala first-year higher secondary improvement examination 2023 can check the dates given in the table below:

Last date for application form submission September 18, 2023 Date for remittance of fee at the treasury by the Principals September 19, 2023 Last date for submission of application with a fine of Rs 20 September 22, 2023 Last date for remittance of the fee with a fine of Rs 20 at the treasury by the Principals September 23, 2023 Last date for submission of application with a fine of Rs 600 September 24, 2023 Last date for remittance of fee with a fine of Rs 600 at the treasury by the Principals September 25, 2023 Last date for online registration of candidates & uploading of data through the Department portal from the school September 25, 2023

