  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2023 Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2023 Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2023: DHSE, Kerala has released the dates for the plus one supply exam 2023 in online mode. Students appearing for the supply exams can check the datesheet through the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 14, 2023 13:29 IST
DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2023
DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2023

DHSE Kerala Plus one Improvement Exam 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the dates for the plus one Higher Secondary Supplementary exam 2023 in online mode. According to the released schedule, the examination authority will conduct the Kerala first-year improvement exams from September 25 to 30, 2023. Students who are appearing for the supply exams can check and download the datesheet from the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in. 

As per the released notification, those students who have appeared for the first year higher secondary exam that was conducted in the month of March 2023 can apply for the supply exam upto three subjects in order to improve their marks in those subjects. Candidates who have registered for the Kerala plus one exam but could not appear for the final exam due to any reason can also register for the subjects for which they were absent. Moreover, a candidate who was absent for all six subjects at the plus one exam can register for all six subjects.

DHSE Kerala Plus one Improvement exam 2023 - Official notice (Direct Link)

Kerala First year Improvement exam 2023 Fees

Students are required to make the payment of the supplementary exam fee as mentioned in the table below:

Particulars 

Amount

Regular/Lateral entry/re-admission students

Exam fee

Rs 175 per paper

Certificate fee

Rs 40

Compartmental candidates

Fee for supply exam and 2nd year higher secondary exam March 2023

Rs 225 per paper

Fee for two certificates

Rs 80 

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement exams 2023 dates

Students appearing for the Kerala first-year higher secondary improvement examination 2023 can check the dates given in the table below:

Last date for application form submission

September 18, 2023

Date for remittance of fee at the treasury by the Principals

September 19, 2023 

Last date for submission of application with a fine of Rs 20

September 22, 2023 

Last date for remittance of the fee with a fine of Rs 20 at the treasury by the Principals

September 23, 2023

Last date for submission of application with a fine of Rs 600

September 24, 2023

Last date for remittance of fee with a fine of Rs 600 at the treasury by the Principals

September 25, 2023

Last date for online registration of candidates & uploading of data through the Department portal from the school

September 25, 2023

Also Read: HBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2023: Rechecking, Re-evaluation Process Begins, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023