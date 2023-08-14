HBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2023: Rechecking, Re-evaluation Process Begins, Check Details Here

Haryana Board 12th Compartment Result 2023 Rechecking Process: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has commenced the rechecking and revaluation process for class 12th compartment result 2023 in online mode. The board officials announced the Haryana board class 12th supplementary exam result on August 11, 2023. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the rechecking of their answer sheets by visiting the official website - bseh.org.in.

As per the released notification, students are required to make the online payment of the Rs 250 per answer book as an application re-checking fee within a span of 20 days after the declaration of the HBSE 12th compartment result 2023.

In case of re-evaluation of the answer books, the students of Secondary/Senior Secondary (Academic/Open) D.El.Ed. who have obtained above 90% marks in any subject can also apply for re-evaluation of their answer books. Students are advised to read all the important instructions given on the website before applying for rechecking and re-evaluation.

Haryana board 12th compartment result 2023 scrutiny process dates

Students can check the dates related to the HBSE class 12th supply result 2023 scrutiny process below:

Events Dates HBSE 12th compartment result rechecking and re-evaluation process commence August 12, 2023 Last date to submit rechecking/ re-evaluation application form August 31, 2023

HBSE 12th compartment result 2023 Rechecking/ Re-evaluation Fees

Students need to submit the prescribed amount of the rechecking and re-evaluation fee in online mode. They can check the fee details below:

Applications Amount Rechecking fees Rs 250 per answer book Re-evaluation fees For BPL card holder Rs 1,000 per answer book/subject

Rs 800 per answer book/subject

How to apply for Haryana board 12th compartment result 2023 rechecking and re-evaluation process?

Students can follow the steps given below to know how to apply for HBSE class 12th compartment result revaluation or re-verification process for the academic year 2023:

Step 1: Go to the HBSE’s official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to apply for HBSE revaluation/re-evaluation application available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required login credentials to proceed further

Step 4: The HBSE class 12th compartment result re-evaluation/ rechecking form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Fill out all the required details as asked

Step 6: Submit the application fee and then click on the submit button

Step 7: Download and take a printout of it for future use

