HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Releases Today, Know How to Download PDF Here

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRUHP) will announce the provisional seat allotment results for HP NEET PG counselling round 1 today: August 14, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download the HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results through the official website - amruhp.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the counselling committee will release the final seat allocation result for HP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 on August 17, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges between August 19 and 20, 2023.

HP NEET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Provisional Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can go through the dates related to the HP NEET postgraduate counselling 2023 for round 1 in the table below:

Events Dates Provisional seat allocation result for round 1 August 14, 2023 Final seat allotment result for HP NEET PG counselling August 17, 2023 Report or joining to the allotted college August 19 to 20, 2023 Display of vacancy position August 21, 2023

How to download the HP NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 merit list?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to download the provisional merit list for Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AMRUHP - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link of the HP NEET PG seat allotment list available on the homepage

Step 3: The provisional merit list for HP NEET PG counselling round 1 will appear on the screen in the form of pdf

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on the pdf

Step 5: Download it for future reference

Also Read: NCVT ITI Result 2023 Announced, Download Marksheets and Certificates After Sept 17

