NCVT ITI Result 2023 Announced, Download Marksheets and Certificates After Sept 17

NCVT ITI Result 2023: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the results of the NCVT MIS ITI 2023 in online mode. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their respective marksheets of the first and second-year ITI exams by visiting the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in.

To get the results, students need to enter the required login details in the candidate's portal. As the details mentioned on the official website, the examination authority has disabled the downloading of marksheets and certificates on the NCVT MIS portal till September 17, 2023, due to CTS exam-related activities. They are advised to check their marksheets after the specified date to get their documents.

NCVT ITI Result 2023 Official Links

Students can click on the direct links that are mentioned below to check the trainee marksheet and e-certificate verification from the official website.

NCVT ITI Trainee Marksheet Click Here NCVT ITI e-Certificate Verification Click Here

How to check and download the NCVT ITI Result 2023 online?

Students can get their results online. They can follow the steps that are mentioned below to check and download the NCVT ITI results for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links available under the result tab given on the homepage

Step 3: Select the exam and enter the required login details as asked

Step 4: Download the results and print a hardcopy of it for future use

NCVT ITI 2023

As per the schedule, the NCVT ITI exams are conducted two times in a year. Students need to score a minimum of 40% marks in order to qualify for the exams. It is advisable for the students to keep checking the official portal to get the latest updates.

