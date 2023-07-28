CAT 2023 Official Notice Expected Soon, Check Eligibility Criteria, Registration Process Here

CAT 2023: The official notice regarding the Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission into management courses offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) is expected to be released in this week. The notification will comprise of important details on the exam date, registration fee, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, syllabus, examination centres, admission process and programmes offered.

According to some media reports, this year, IIM Lucknow will conduct the MBA entrance exam. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023. The registration form for CAT is made available a week later after the release of the official notification. Candidates can register for the CAT entrance exam at iimcat.ac.in.

Who are eligible for CAT 2023?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the CAT entrance exam for the academic year 2023 can check the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% aggregate or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent aggregate for SC, ST and PWD/DA category) from a recognised board/university.

Candidates with professional degrees such as CA/CS/ICWA with the necessary percentage can also appear for the CAT exam.

Candidates who are appearing for the final year of their bachelor's degree/equivalent or awaiting the results are also eligible to appear in the exam.

How to fill out the CAT 2023 application form?

Once the applications started, candidates can register for the CAT 2023 in online mode. They can follow the steps that are mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for CAT 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details and register

Step 4: Login using the necessary credentials and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all the documents required and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Print out a hard copy of it for future use

