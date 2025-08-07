SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Grade C, D Previous Year Cut Off Marks Category-wise

The SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam has started, and candidates across the country are eager to know the expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying and moving to the next stage of the selection process. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts this exam annually to recruit eligible candidates for Group C and Group D stenographer posts in various central government departments. This year, it is being held from August 6 to 8 to fill 1590 vacancies for Steno Grade C and D posts.
SSC Stenographer cut-off marks are the minimum scores candidates must obtain in the Tier 1 computer-based examination to qualify for the Skill Test (Tier 2). It is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, previous year trends and exam analysis. Taking all these factors into consideration, we have anticipated the SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off 2025 for Grade C and D posts.
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025
The Staff Selection Commission issues cut off marks separately for Stenographer Grade C and Grade D posts. It is released along with the final answer key and result. SSC Stenographer Cut Off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. Those who will secure equal to or more than the SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025 in Tier 1 will be asked to appear for the Skill Test.
Also, check:
- SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis
- SSC Stenographer Syllabus
- SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper
SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off 2025 Grade C
Based on the initial exam analysis, student feedback, and previous year cut-off trends, here is the tentative cut off for SSC Stenographer 2025 Tier 1:
|Category
|Grade C Marks
|UR
|137-140
|OBC
|135-138
|SC
|120-125
|ST
|105-109
SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off 2025 Grade D Posts
The expected cut off for Grade D posts tends to be slightly lower than Grade C. Here is the category-wise estimate:
|Category
|Grade D Cut Off
|UR
|135-139
|OBC
|132-135
|SC
|115-127
|ST
|99-103
SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off
Knowing the previous year’s cut off helps candidates compare trends. Refer to the table below to check SSC Stenographer previous year cut off for Grade C and D posts.
|
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024
|
Category
|
Grade C Cut-off Marks
|
Grade D Cut-off Marks
|
UR
|
148.57526
|
130.93746
|
SC
|
138.1676
|
109.72227
|
ST
|
114.72905
|
85.13361
|
OBC
|
148.57526
|
130.63115
|
EWS
|
148.57526
|
117.84812
|
OH
|
108.57415
|
86.94139
|
HH
|
40.17497
|
40.21264
|
VH
|
77.61547
|
62.90406
|
Others-PWD
|
40.21264
|
40.21264
Factors Affecting SSC Steno Cut Off
The Staff Selection Commission considers several factors while determining the cut off marks. Here, we have listed down some of these key factors:
- Number of Vacancies: Higher vacancies can lead to a slightly lower cut off and vice versa.
- Exam Difficulty Level: A tougher paper means a lower cut off and an easier exam means a higher cut-off.
- Number of Candidates Appeared: Higher competition generally pushes the cut off higher.
- Normalisation of Marks: Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, normalisation adjusts for difficulty variation across shifts.
- Category-Wise Reservation: Cut-offs differ for UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, etc., based on reservation policies.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation