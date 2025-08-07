UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Grade C, D Previous Year Cut Off Marks Category-wise

SSC Stenographer 2025 exam is ongoing and will conclude on August 8. Candidates who secure more than the cut off marks will be shortlisted for Skill Test. The commission will release SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025 along with the result. However, in the meantime, you can check the SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off for Grade C and D posts to gauge your chances of qualifying.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 7, 2025, 16:11 IST
The SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam has started, and candidates across the country are eager to know the expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying and moving to the next stage of the selection process. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts this exam annually to recruit eligible candidates for Group C and Group D stenographer posts in various central government departments. This year, it is being held from August 6 to 8 to fill 1590 vacancies for Steno Grade C and D posts.
SSC Stenographer cut-off marks are the minimum scores candidates must obtain in the Tier 1 computer-based examination to qualify for the Skill Test (Tier 2). It is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, previous year trends and exam analysis. Taking all these factors into consideration, we have anticipated the SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off 2025 for Grade C and D posts.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025

The Staff Selection Commission issues cut off marks separately for Stenographer Grade C and Grade D posts. It is released along with the final answer key and result. SSC Stenographer Cut Off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. Those who will secure equal to or more than the SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025 in Tier 1 will be asked to appear for the Skill Test.

SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off 2025 Grade C

Based on the initial exam analysis, student feedback, and previous year cut-off trends, here is the tentative cut off for SSC Stenographer 2025 Tier 1:

Category Grade C Marks
UR 137-140
OBC 135-138
SC 120-125
ST 105-109

SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off 2025 Grade D Posts

The expected cut off for Grade D posts tends to be slightly lower than Grade C. Here is the category-wise estimate:

Category Grade D Cut Off
UR 135-139
OBC 132-135
SC 115-127
ST 99-103

SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off

Knowing the previous year’s cut off helps candidates compare trends. Refer to the table below to check SSC Stenographer previous year cut off for Grade C and D posts.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024

Category

Grade C Cut-off Marks

Grade D Cut-off Marks

UR

148.57526

130.93746

SC

138.1676

109.72227

ST

114.72905

85.13361

OBC

148.57526

130.63115

EWS

148.57526

117.84812

OH

108.57415

86.94139

HH

40.17497

40.21264

VH

77.61547

62.90406

Others-PWD

40.21264

40.21264

Factors Affecting SSC Steno Cut Off

The Staff Selection Commission considers several factors while determining the cut off marks. Here, we have listed down some of these key factors:

  • Number of Vacancies: Higher vacancies can lead to a slightly lower cut off and vice versa.
  • Exam Difficulty Level: A tougher paper means a lower cut off and an easier exam means a higher cut-off.
  • Number of Candidates Appeared: Higher competition generally pushes the cut off higher.
  • Normalisation of Marks: Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, normalisation adjusts for difficulty variation across shifts.
  • Category-Wise Reservation: Cut-offs differ for UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, etc., based on reservation policies.

