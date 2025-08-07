SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Grade C, D Previous Year Cut Off Marks Category-wise

The SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam has started, and candidates across the country are eager to know the expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying and moving to the next stage of the selection process. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts this exam annually to recruit eligible candidates for Group C and Group D stenographer posts in various central government departments. This year, it is being held from August 6 to 8 to fill 1590 vacancies for Steno Grade C and D posts.

SSC Stenographer cut-off marks are the minimum scores candidates must obtain in the Tier 1 computer-based examination to qualify for the Skill Test (Tier 2). It is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, previous year trends and exam analysis. Taking all these factors into consideration, we have anticipated the SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off 2025 for Grade C and D posts.

SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025 The Staff Selection Commission issues cut off marks separately for Stenographer Grade C and Grade D posts. It is released along with the final answer key and result. SSC Stenographer Cut Off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. Those who will secure equal to or more than the SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2025 in Tier 1 will be asked to appear for the Skill Test.

SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off 2025 Grade C Based on the initial exam analysis, student feedback, and previous year cut-off trends, here is the tentative cut off for SSC Stenographer 2025 Tier 1: Category Grade C Marks UR 137-140 OBC 135-138 SC 120-125 ST 105-109

SSC Stenographer Expected Cut Off 2025 Grade D Posts The expected cut off for Grade D posts tends to be slightly lower than Grade C. Here is the category-wise estimate: Category Grade D Cut Off UR 135-139 OBC 132-135 SC 115-127 ST 99-103 SSC Stenographer Previous Year Cut Off Knowing the previous year’s cut off helps candidates compare trends. Refer to the table below to check SSC Stenographer previous year cut off for Grade C and D posts. SSC Stenographer Cut Off 2024 Category Grade C Cut-off Marks Grade D Cut-off Marks UR 148.57526 130.93746 SC 138.1676 109.72227 ST 114.72905 85.13361 OBC 148.57526 130.63115 EWS 148.57526 117.84812 OH 108.57415 86.94139 HH 40.17497 40.21264 VH 77.61547 62.90406 Others-PWD 40.21264 40.21264