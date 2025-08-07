ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE class 9 German syllabus is designed in a way to provide a strong foundation in the German language. It will help the students develop 4 major skills: listening, speaking, reading, and writing. The curriculum is designed in a way to build vocabulary, grammar and also get an understanding of the German language. Check this article to download the syllabus for FREE. CISCE is a world-renowned educational board that ensures the delivery of high-quality education to students in both India and abroad. The board offers a wide range of subjects that promote holistic growth in students. Also, check: ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2025-26: Highlights Students can check the important highlights for the syllabus below: Aspect Description Examination Name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board Name Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Reach Followed by schools in India and abroad. Curriculum Focuses on a holistic education with core academics, creative expression, life skills, and values. Subjects Offered Wide range of subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Computer Science, Art, Music, Physical Education, etc. Board Exams Conducted in February-March for Class 9. Recognition Certificates are recognised by most universities and institutions for higher education in India and abroad. Website cisce.org

ICSE German Syllabus: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus The German 2025-26 syllabus designed by CISCE aims: 1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing. 2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations. 3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of German. 4. To develop an intercultural awareness. 5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their own words, and for them to understand the use of correct language. 6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication. 7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations. 8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.

ICSE Class 9 German Key Pointers Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.

There will be one paper of three hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks. ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2025-26 Students can check the detailed German Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 1. Composition Candidates will be required to write, in German, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects. 2. Letter Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. 3. Comprehension An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in German. Questions based on the given passage, will be set, to be answered in German, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage. 4. Grammar This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in German correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. 5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing: One short passage will be set for translation from German into English.

One passage will be set for translation from English into German.

Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given. Annexe Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching: 1. Topic A - Myself Self, Family and Friends

Important Events

Interests and Hobbies

Home and Locality

Daily Routine

School 2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel Travel, Transport and Tourism

Accommodation

Restaurant

Directions

Holiday

Activities

Services 3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle Home Life

Everyday Living and Health

Work Experience

Leisure

Shopping

The Environment Teaching and study resource books: Ado - published by CLE International

Bravo - Published by Hatier Didier

Entre Jeunes - published by CBSE