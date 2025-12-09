CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

JKBOSE Class 11 Oct-Nov 2025 Practical Exams to be held in Home Schools, External Teachers to be Appointed

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 9, 2025, 12:16 IST

Jammu and Kashmir class 11 practical exams for the Oct-Nov 2025 Session winter zone students will be conducted in their respective schools. The notification issued by the board also states that external teachers will be appointed by the board. Check details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JKBOSE Class 11 Practical Exams to be held in Home Schools
JKBOSE Class 11 Practical Exams to be held in Home Schools
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Exams will be conducted in the respective schools due to harsh winter conditions
  • Notification applicable to winter zone students from the Jammu and Kashmir Division
  • External teachers to be appointed by the board for practical exams

JKBOSE Class 11 Oct-Nov Session 2025 Practical Exam: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has issued a notification regarding changes to the JKBOSE Class 12 external practical examinations. As per the notification issued, due to severe cold weather and sub-zero temperatures across the region, the board has stated that new arrangements are being made for JKBOSE class 11 students appearing for the Annual/ Regular (October-November) session Winter Zone of Jammu and Kashmir Division. 

JKBOSE Class 11 Practical Exam 2025 - Click Here

The board has mentioned that all external practical exams for class 11 students will be conducted in the students' own affiliated schools. Students will not be required to travel to other centres. The facility is, however, only available to schools which have at least 25 students for a subject. 

The board has also stated that the examiners will be appointed externally, even though JKBOSE class 11 practical exams will be conducted in homeschools. Schools are not allowed to appoint their own internal examiners for external practical exams for the class 11 students

Also Read: AP NMMS 2025 December Initial Answer Key Released at bse.ap.gov.in; Result Expected Soon

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News