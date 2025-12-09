JKBOSE Class 11 Oct-Nov 2025 Practical Exams to be held in Home Schools, External Teachers to be Appointed

JKBOSE Class 11 Oct-Nov Session 2025 Practical Exam: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has issued a notification regarding changes to the JKBOSE Class 12 external practical examinations. As per the notification issued, due to severe cold weather and sub-zero temperatures across the region, the board has stated that new arrangements are being made for JKBOSE class 11 students appearing for the Annual/ Regular (October-November) session Winter Zone of Jammu and Kashmir Division.

The board has mentioned that all external practical exams for class 11 students will be conducted in the students' own affiliated schools. Students will not be required to travel to other centres. The facility is, however, only available to schools which have at least 25 students for a subject.