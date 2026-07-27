Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today, Check Allotment Status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka Examinations Authority will announce the Karnataka Diploma CET 2026 final allotment result for round 1 today, July 27, 2026. According to the schedule, the allotment result will be available after 6 PM at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Karnataka Examinations Authority will issue the DCET Round 1 final allotment result today, July 27, 2026. According to the issued schedule, the actual allotment result will be available on the official website after 6 PM. Candidates who have submitted their choices for the admission round must visit the official website to check their allotment status.
Candidates who have submitted the choices for the allotment round will be able to log in and check their allotment status. To check the Karnataka DCET 2026 round 1 allotment result, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their CET number. Candidates allotted seats must download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admission as per their selected choices.
The window for selecting the choice will be available on the official website from July 28, 2026 to July 31, 2026. Candidates allotted seats can select a choice (four choices) during this time. Downloading of Challan by Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates will be available from July 28, 2026 to August 1, 2026. The window to complete the payment of fees by Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates who downloaded the challan will be available from July 28 to August 8, 2026. Choice-1 candidates can download the seat confirmation slip after fee payment and report to the college for admission until August 4, 2026.
Karnataka DCET 2026 Counselling First Round Schedule
Candidates eligible for admission can check the complete schedule for round 1 admission below
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Sl. No.
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Particulars
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Date and Time
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1
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Real Seat Allotment Results Publication
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July 27, 2026 after 6:00 PM
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2
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Selection of Choice (from 4 choices) by candidates allotted seats
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From 11:00 AM on July 28, 2026 to July 31, 2026 up to 11:59 PM
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3
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Downloading of Challan by Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates
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From 12:00 PM (Noon) on July 28, 2026 to August 1, 20262026 up to 11:00 AM
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4
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Payment of fees by Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates who downloaded the challan
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From 1:00 PM on July 28, 2026 to August 8, 2026 up to 4:00 PM (During Banking Hours)
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5
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Downloading Seat Confirmation Slip by Choice-1 candidates (after fee payment) and reporting to college for admission
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Up to August 4, 2026
Steps to Check the Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result
The link for candidates to check their individual allotment status will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority
Step 2: Click on KEA Diploma CET 2026
Step 3: Click on the Round 1 allotment result link
Step 4: Log in with the CET number
Step 5: The allotment status will be displayed
Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference
Documents Required for Admissions in Diploma CET
Those allotted seats must select the choice from the options provided for further admission procedure. Those accepting the allotment must complete the fee payment and report to the colleges for admissions. The documents to be submitted for admissions is provided below
- DCET Application Form
- Karnataka DCET 2026 admit card
- Fee Receipt
- Photo ID
- Photographs
- SSLC / 10th Marks Card
- Diploma Marks Cards
- Diploma Certificate
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Study Certificate
- Caste & Income Certificate
- Special Quota Certificate
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.