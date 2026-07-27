Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today, Check Allotment Status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Karnataka Examinations Authority will issue the DCET Round 1 final allotment result today, July 27, 2026. According to the issued schedule, the actual allotment result will be available on the official website after 6 PM. Candidates who have submitted their choices for the admission round must visit the official website to check their allotment status.

Candidates who have submitted the choices for the allotment round will be able to log in and check their allotment status. To check the Karnataka DCET 2026 round 1 allotment result, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their CET number. Candidates allotted seats must download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admission as per their selected choices.

The window for selecting the choice will be available on the official website from July 28, 2026 to July 31, 2026. Candidates allotted seats can select a choice (four choices) during this time. Downloading of Challan by Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates will be available from July 28, 2026 to August 1, 2026. The window to complete the payment of fees by Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates who downloaded the challan will be available from July 28 to August 8, 2026. Choice-1 candidates can download the seat confirmation slip after fee payment and report to the college for admission until August 4, 2026.