Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2023: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala has released the Kerala Plus One HSCAP seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process for class 11 admissions can visit the official website to check the seat allotment result. The allotment results have been released for the merit quota and sport quota students.

To check the HSCAP plus one seat allotment result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and login through the candidate portal on the website. According to the statistics provided, a total of 4,60,147 students applied for the class 11 allotment process out of which 2,41,104 students were allotted seats in the first round.

The Kerala Plus One seat allotment result will be available on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in or admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. students can check the allotment result through the link given below.

Kerala HSCAP Allotment Result Direct Link - Click Here

How to Check HSCAP Kerala Plus One First-Round Seat Allotment Result

To check the Kerala Class 11 HSCAP first-round seat allotment results, students are required to visit the official website and login through the link given on the homepage. Follow the steps provided here to check the Kerala HSCAP 2023 round 1 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala HSCAP

Step 2: Click on the candidate login link

Step 3: Enter the username, password and select the district from the dropdown box

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Kerala HSCAP 2023 round 1 allotment result for further reference

The Kerala board plus 1 allotment result will include the candidate details, course/ stream allotted, category of allotment, reporting schedule, and instructions to be followed by candidates.

