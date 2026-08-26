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Kerala HSE +1, First Year Improvement Exam 2026 Schedule OUT at hseportal.kerala.gov.in, Check Important Dates, Fee Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 12:52 IST

The Department of General Education Kerala Government has released the Kerala First year Higher Secondary Education Supplementary examination schedule on hseportal.kerala.gov.in. Download PDF, check important exam dates and fee details here.

Kerala HSE +1, First Year Improvement Exam 2026 Schedule OUT at hseportal.kerala.gov.in, Check Important Dates, Fee Details here
Kerala HSE +1, First Year Improvement Exam 2026 Schedule OUT at hseportal.kerala.gov.in, Check Important Dates, Fee Details here
Register for Result Updates

The Directorate Of General Education, (Higher Secondary Examination Wing) has released the First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination, October 2026. According to the notice, the First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/ Supplementary Examination of 2026 will be conducted from October 12, 2026 to October 17, 2026. The schedule has been released on the official website at hseportal.kerala.gov.in

Regular and lateral entry candidates will need to pay the online examination fee of INR 175 per paper and INR 40 for certificate. Candidates appearing for the compartment exams will need to pay the fee of INR 225 per paper for Supplementary Examination & Second Year Higher Secondary Examination March 2027 and INR 80 for two certificates. 

Kerala +1 Improvement Exam 2026: Application and Fee Submission Important Dates 

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to the application and fee submission for Kerala +1 Improvement Exam 2026: 

Activity

Deadline Date

Submission of Application Form

September 10, 2026

Remittance of fee at the treasury by the Principals

September 11, 2026

Submission of application with a fine of Rs.600/-

September 15, 2026

Remittance of fee with a fine of Rs.600/- at the treasury by the Principals

September 16, 2026

Online registration of candidates & uploading of data through Department portal from the School

September 16, 2026

HSE First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination October 2026 Timetable 

Candidates can keep a check on the following list of important dates related to the HSE First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination October 2026: 

DATE

DAY

SUBJECTS

October 12, 2026 (FN)

MONDAY 

PHYSICS, SOCIOLOGY, ANTHROPOLOGY

October 12, 2026 (AN)

MONDAY 

GEOGRAPHY, MUSIC, SOCIAL WORK, GEOLOGY, ACCOUNTANCY

October 13, 2026 (FN)

TUESDAY 

PART I ENGLISH

October 14, 2026 (FN)

WEDNESDAY 

MATHEMATICS, PART III LANGUAGES, SANSKRIT SASTRA, PSYCHOLOGY

October 14, 2026 (AN)

WEDNESDAY 

ECONOMICS, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

October 15, 2026 (FN)

THURSDAY 

PART II LANGUAGES, COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

October 15, 2026 (AN)

THURSDAY 

HOME SCIENCE, GANDHIAN STUDIES, PHILOSOPHY, JOURNALISM, COMPUTER SCIENCE, STATISTICS

October 16, 2026 (FN)

FRIDAY 

CHEMISTRY, HISTORY, ISLAMIC HISTORY & CULTURE, BUSINESS STUDIES, COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH

October 17, 2026 (FN)

SATURDAY 

BIOLOGY, ELECTRONICS, POLITICAL SCIENCE, SANSKRIT SAHITHYA, COMPUTER APPLICATION, ENGLISH LITERATURE

ART SUBJECTS

DATE

DAY

SUBJECTS

October 12, 2026 (FN)

MONDAY 

MAIN

October 13, 2026 (FN)

TUESDAY 

PART I ENGLISH

October 13, 2026 (AN)

TUESDAY 

SUBSIDIARY

October 14, 2026 (FN)

WEDNESDAY 

SANSKRIT

October 15, 2026 (FN)

THURSDAY 

PART II LANGUAGES

October 16, 2026 (FN)

FRIDAY 

LITERATURE

October 17, 2026 (FN)

SATURDAY 

AESTHETIC

Kerala Plus 1 HSE Improvement/Supplementary October 2026 Examination Timings

Exam Category

Session (FN/AN)

Time (IST)

Cool-off Time

Subjects without Practicals

FN

9.30 A.M TO 12.15 P.M

15 minutes

Subjects without Practicals

AN

2.00 PM TO 4.45 PM

15 minutes

Subjects with Practicals (except Biology & Music)

FN

9.30 A.M TO 11.45 A.M

15 minutes

Subjects with Practicals (except Biology & Music)

AN

2.00 PM TO 4.15 PM

15 minutes

Biology

FN

9.30 AM TO 11.55 AM

25 minutes

Music

AN

2.00 P.M TO 3.45 P.M

15 minutes

Also Read: DU Admission 2026: Apply for Withdrawal and Refund of Admission Fees Till August 31 at du.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 12:52 IST

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