Kerala HSE +1, First Year Improvement Exam 2026 Schedule OUT at hseportal.kerala.gov.in, Check Important Dates, Fee Details here

The Directorate Of General Education, (Higher Secondary Examination Wing) has released the First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination, October 2026. According to the notice, the First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/ Supplementary Examination of 2026 will be conducted from October 12, 2026 to October 17, 2026. The schedule has been released on the official website at hseportal.kerala.gov.in.

Regular and lateral entry candidates will need to pay the online examination fee of INR 175 per paper and INR 40 for certificate. Candidates appearing for the compartment exams will need to pay the fee of INR 225 per paper for Supplementary Examination & Second Year Higher Secondary Examination March 2027 and INR 80 for two certificates.