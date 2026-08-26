Kerala HSE +1, First Year Improvement Exam 2026 Schedule OUT at hseportal.kerala.gov.in, Check Important Dates, Fee Details here
The Department of General Education Kerala Government has released the Kerala First year Higher Secondary Education Supplementary examination schedule on hseportal.kerala.gov.in. Download PDF, check important exam dates and fee details here.
The Directorate Of General Education, (Higher Secondary Examination Wing) has released the First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination, October 2026. According to the notice, the First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/ Supplementary Examination of 2026 will be conducted from October 12, 2026 to October 17, 2026. The schedule has been released on the official website at hseportal.kerala.gov.in.
Regular and lateral entry candidates will need to pay the online examination fee of INR 175 per paper and INR 40 for certificate. Candidates appearing for the compartment exams will need to pay the fee of INR 225 per paper for Supplementary Examination & Second Year Higher Secondary Examination March 2027 and INR 80 for two certificates.
Kerala +1 Improvement Exam 2026: Application and Fee Submission Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to the application and fee submission for Kerala +1 Improvement Exam 2026:
|
Activity
|
Deadline Date
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Submission of Application Form
|
September 10, 2026
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Remittance of fee at the treasury by the Principals
|
September 11, 2026
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Submission of application with a fine of Rs.600/-
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September 15, 2026
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Remittance of fee with a fine of Rs.600/- at the treasury by the Principals
|
September 16, 2026
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Online registration of candidates & uploading of data through Department portal from the School
|
September 16, 2026
HSE First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination October 2026 Timetable
Candidates can keep a check on the following list of important dates related to the HSE First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination October 2026:
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
SUBJECTS
|
October 12, 2026 (FN)
|
MONDAY
|
PHYSICS, SOCIOLOGY, ANTHROPOLOGY
|
October 12, 2026 (AN)
|
MONDAY
|
GEOGRAPHY, MUSIC, SOCIAL WORK, GEOLOGY, ACCOUNTANCY
|
October 13, 2026 (FN)
|
TUESDAY
|
PART I ENGLISH
|
October 14, 2026 (FN)
|
WEDNESDAY
|
MATHEMATICS, PART III LANGUAGES, SANSKRIT SASTRA, PSYCHOLOGY
|
October 14, 2026 (AN)
|
WEDNESDAY
|
ECONOMICS, ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS
|
October 15, 2026 (FN)
|
THURSDAY
|
PART II LANGUAGES, COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
|
October 15, 2026 (AN)
|
THURSDAY
|
HOME SCIENCE, GANDHIAN STUDIES, PHILOSOPHY, JOURNALISM, COMPUTER SCIENCE, STATISTICS
|
October 16, 2026 (FN)
|
FRIDAY
|
CHEMISTRY, HISTORY, ISLAMIC HISTORY & CULTURE, BUSINESS STUDIES, COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH
|
October 17, 2026 (FN)
|
SATURDAY
|
BIOLOGY, ELECTRONICS, POLITICAL SCIENCE, SANSKRIT SAHITHYA, COMPUTER APPLICATION, ENGLISH LITERATURE
ART SUBJECTS
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
SUBJECTS
|
October 12, 2026 (FN)
|
MONDAY
|
MAIN
|
October 13, 2026 (FN)
|
TUESDAY
|
PART I ENGLISH
|
October 13, 2026 (AN)
|
TUESDAY
|
SUBSIDIARY
|
October 14, 2026 (FN)
|
WEDNESDAY
|
SANSKRIT
|
October 15, 2026 (FN)
|
THURSDAY
|
PART II LANGUAGES
|
October 16, 2026 (FN)
|
FRIDAY
|
LITERATURE
|
October 17, 2026 (FN)
|
SATURDAY
|
AESTHETIC
Kerala Plus 1 HSE Improvement/Supplementary October 2026 Examination Timings
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Exam Category
|
Session (FN/AN)
|
Time (IST)
|
Cool-off Time
|
Subjects without Practicals
|
FN
|
9.30 A.M TO 12.15 P.M
|
15 minutes
|
Subjects without Practicals
|
AN
|
2.00 PM TO 4.45 PM
|
15 minutes
|
Subjects with Practicals (except Biology & Music)
|
FN
|
9.30 A.M TO 11.45 A.M
|
15 minutes
|
Subjects with Practicals (except Biology & Music)
|
AN
|
2.00 PM TO 4.15 PM
|
15 minutes
|
Biology
|
FN
|
9.30 AM TO 11.55 AM
|
25 minutes
|
Music
|
AN
|
2.00 P.M TO 3.45 P.M
|
15 minutes
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