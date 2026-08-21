MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 First Round 1 Seat Allotment Delayed: Check Revised Schedule, Important details at dme.mponline.gov.in
The Directorate of Medical Education, DME Madhya Pradesh has postponed the MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment. Find the latest updates and revised schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in.
The Directorate of Medical Education, DME, Madhya Pradesh, has postponed the scheduled for Round 1 seat allotment date of MP NEET UG Counselling 2026. As per the official notice, the Round 1 seat allotment scheduled for MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2026-27 on August 20, 2026, has been deferred until further notice. The date has been delayed due to the changes in the MCC NEET UG All India and state counselling schedule. The round 1 revised schedule will be available soon at official website dme.mponline.gov.in. The MP NEET UG counselling process is conducted for admission for Medical and Dental courses across Madhya Pradesh.
MP NEET 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Date
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Events
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Dates
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August 20, 2026 (Postponed)
Revised date to be announced
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Reporting and joining
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To be announced
MP NEET UG counselling 2026: What Dates Are Expected to Be Revised?
Students who are waiting for new MP NEET UG counselling dates 2026 for round 1 are likely to get the revised schedule for Seat allotment date, Seat acceptance process, Reporting dates, Document verification schedule and Further counselling rounds.
Steps To Download MP NEET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Result
- Visit the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on ‘Undergraduate Counselling MBBS/BDS’.
- Then click on the ‘Allotment List’ tab.
- Allotment List find for the ‘MP NEET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result’.
- Round 1 MP NEET counselling seat allotment PDF will display on the screen.
- Using ‘Ctrl+F’ search for your roll number and name and check the allotted course and college.
- Download the MP NEET 2026 counselling round 1 result PDF for future reference.
MP NEET Counselling Round 1 Result 2026: Documents Required
- MP NEET application form photocopy
- NEET 2026 scorecard
- Class 12 marksheet
- Class 10 marksheet (for date of birth proof)
- Domicile certificate
- Income certificate
- Candidate’s Aadhaar card
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Check College Allotment, Reporting Dates
Also Read: NEET-UG Re-Test: Centre Denies OMR Tampering Allegations In Delhi HC
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.