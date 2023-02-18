NEET MDS 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow, Know How To Edit Here

NEET MDS 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) tomorrow- February 19, 2023. Candidates must make the necessary corrections on the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in before the deadline.

According to NBE, the images on the NEET MDS application form can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective/ final edit window. The NEET MDS admit card will be released on February 22, 2023. However, the authorities will conduct the NEET MDS exam on March 1, 2023.

NEET MDS 2023 Important Dates

Event Date Last date to rectify the images of photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression February 17 to 19, 2023 (Revised) NEET MDS 2023 admit card February 22, 2023 Exam date March 1, 2023 Declaration of result By March 31, 2023,

How to Edit NEET MDS 2023 Application Form?

Candidates can visit the official website to make corrections to NEET PG 2023 application form. They can go through these steps to modify-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET MDS 2023 final/selective edit window

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The NEET MDS 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary modifications

Step 6: Save the confirmed changes

“Please be apprised that uploading images in the application form which are not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed or failure to rectify the images in the edit window/final edit window shall invite rejection of application. No further opportunity may be extended to rectify the incorrect images,” read a NBEMS notification.

