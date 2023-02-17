NEET PG 2023 Final Edit Window Opens Tomorrow, Know How to Make Changes Here

NEET PG 2023 Final Edit Window Opens Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will activate the final/selective edit window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) tomorrow- February 18, 2023. Candidates must note that this is the last chance to make any modifications to the NEET PG 2023 application form. The authorities will close the final edit window on February 20, 2023.

The authorities have released a list of candidates who have not uploaded the images as per the prescribed guidelines on the NBEMS website. These candidates can make the necessary changes on the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in till February 19 by 11.55 pm.

How to Edit NEET PG 2023 Application form?

Candidates who have not filled out the application form correctly can make changes to the same till February 20, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to make changes-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2023 fina/ selective edit window

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The NEET PG 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary modifications

Step 6: Save the confirmed changes

What After Editing NEET PG 2023 Application Form?

Afterward, the authorities will release the NEET PG 2023 Admit Card 2023 on February 27, 2023. It must be noted that the authorities will not send the hall ticket individually. Candidates will have to download it from the official website

The NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023. It is expected that the NEET PG 2023 result will be declared by March 31, 2023. Along with the result, the cut-off date for completion of the internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 will also be released.

