NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Releasing Tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, Check Exam City Details and More

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip tomorrow, giving registered medical graduates a crucial update ahead of the postgraduate medical entrance examination. Once released, students will be able to check city details using their NEET roll number and password through the official website natboard.edu.in

The city intimation slip will inform candidates about the city allotted to them for appearing in the NEET PG examination. The advance information is particularly important for candidates who need to make travel and accommodation arrangements before the examination.

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Date

The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026, in computer-based mode at examination centres across the country. NBEMS has announced that the result is expected to be declared by September 30, 2026. As per the official schedule, the NEET PG 2026 test city will be intimated on August 11, 2026.