NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Releasing Tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, Check Exam City Details and More
NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip will be released tomorrow, ahead of the postgraduate medical entrance exam scheduled for August 30. Check the steps to download the city slip, important dates and key details candidates should know.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip tomorrow, giving registered medical graduates a crucial update ahead of the postgraduate medical entrance examination. Once released, students will be able to check city details using their NEET roll number and password through the official website natboard.edu.in
The city intimation slip will inform candidates about the city allotted to them for appearing in the NEET PG examination. The advance information is particularly important for candidates who need to make travel and accommodation arrangements before the examination.
NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Date
The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026, in computer-based mode at examination centres across the country. NBEMS has announced that the result is expected to be declared by September 30, 2026. As per the official schedule, the NEET PG 2026 test city will be intimated on August 11, 2026.
NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Direct Link
Details Mentioned On The NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip
- Candidate's Name
- Application Number
- Roll Number
- Allotted Examination City
- Examination Date (August 30, 2026)
- Important General Instructions for the candidates
How To Download NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip?
Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to check their allotted examination city through the NBEMS website. They should:
1. Visit the official NBEMS website.
2. Open the NEET PG 2026 section.
3. Click on the link for the NEET PG 2026 test-city intimation.
4. Enter the required login credentials.
5. Submit the details and view the city intimation slip.
6. Download and save the slip for future reference.
Candidates should keep their application details and login credentials ready so that they can access the document as soon as it is released.
NEET PG 2026 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Test City Intimation
|
August 11, 2026
|
NEET PG 2026 Exam
|
August 30, 2026
|
Result Declaration
|
By September 30, 2026
NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What Candidates Need To Know
The city intimation slip is different from the NEET PG admit card. While the city slip provides advance information about the examination city, the admit card will carry the detailed examination-centre information and other instructions required for appearing in the test.
Candidates are advised to download the city intimation slip once it is released and carefully check the details mentioned on it. Those allotted a city away from their place of residence should make their travel plans well in advance.
With the examination now approaching, candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS website for the city slip, admit card and other examination-related updates. The admit card is scheduled to be released later in August, ahead of the August 30 examination.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.