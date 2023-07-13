  1. Home
Noida schools to remain closed tomorrow due to rising Yamuna water levels, check details here

Noida School Closing Updates: Schools in Noida will remain closed tomorrow due to the rising water level of the Yamuna river. Earlier, the schools were shut on July 10 in view of heavy rains and waterlogging. Get details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 13, 2023 18:29 IST
Noida School Closing Updates: Due to the rising water level in Yamuna, schools in Noida has been directed to remain closed till tomorrow: July 14, 2023. However, the education of the children is not affected, so online classes will continue. In the instructions issued by the District Magistrate, it has been said that the schools have been directed to close on July 14. 

It has been reported that Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, flooding several riverside areas. Therefore, this decision has been taken. Earlier, the schools were shut on till July 10 in view of heavy rains and waterlogging.  

The decision to shut down schools in Noida tomorrow 

As per media reports, the decision to close schools in Noida comes as heavy rains have increased the level of water, posing potential risks. An official order stated, "Due to heavy rains, in view of the increasing water level of Yamuna river and the possibility of rain, as per the instructions of the District Magistrate, all the schools of all the boards till class 12 of the district will be closed on 14.07.2023." Check PTI tweet below: 

Delhi schools closed today in Shahadra, Civil Lines Zone 

Delhi MCD schools in the Shahadra zone are closed today due to the flood situation arising due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Approximately 10 schools in low-lying areas of the civil lines zone of the Delhi MCD and seven schools in Shahadra are closed today. On July 12, the Yamuna River rose to a record 207.83 meters breaching its all-time record of 207.49 meters which was 45 years ago.

Schools closed in UP, Uttarakhand due to Kanwar Yatra

Amid the rise in the water level of Yamuna, the schools in Uttarakhand and some regions of UP will remain closed from July 10 to 17 due to Kanwar Yatra. This includes schools from classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres. While, in Muzzafarnagar, all government and private educational institutions are ordered to remain closed from July 8 to 16, 2023.

Also Read: Schools Closed in UP, Uttarakhand Due to Kanwar Yatra; Get Details Here

