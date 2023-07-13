Schools Closed in UP, Uttarakhand Due to Kanwar Yatra; Get Details Here

Schools Closed 2023: As per the media reports, Schools in Uttarakhand and some regions of UP will remain closed from July 10 to July 17 due to Kanwar Yatra. This includes schools from classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centers. On the other hand, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA has asked schools, colleges, and universities in Delhi to remain shut till Sunday due to heavy rain and flooding. Parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities.

Uttarakhand Schools Closed

According to the Haridwar district administrative orders, schools in Uttrakhand will remain closed from July 10 to 17, 2023 due to Kanwar Yatra. The order is applicable to all classes from 1st to 12th including Anganwadi schools.

UP Schools Closed

In UP’s Ghaziabad, all schools are ordered to declare a holiday till July 15, 2023, in view of Kanwar Yatra. While, in Muzzafarnagar, all government and private educational institutions are ordered to remain closed from July 8 to 16, 2023.

Delhi Schools Closed

Meanwhile, Heavy rain in Delhi has caused flooding and damage to property. Multiple roads have been closed, and there are reports of waterlogging in many areas. In response to the situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities in the city until Sunday.

All government offices providing essential services will remain open, but all other government offices will operate remotely until Sunday. Private offices have also been advised to work from home until Sunday.

The decision to close schools and offices is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, staff, and employees. The authorities will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed.

Punjab Schools Closed

In a recent update, the Punjab Govt. has extended the holidays in all government/aided /recognised and private schools of the state till July 16. The holidays have been declared as per instructions of Bhagwant Maan Ji due to heavy rainfall. The schools are slated to reopen on July 17, 2023.

Also Read: Schools closed due to heavy rain, check list of cities that ordered holidays for educational institutions







