PM Modi’s Big Announcement for Students Announces Fast Track Courts for NEET Paper Leak Cases to Protect Students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced fast track courts for paper leak cases. The move aims to ensure quick trails and strict punishment while protecting the future of students. Read the article to know more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Centre will set up fast track courts for paper leak cases. The main aim is to ensure quick trials and strict punishment for those who damage the future of students. In a post on X the Prime Minister said that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the youth. He said the government has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps. He also made it clear that those who try to harm the future of young students will not be spared. Read the article to know more details.
Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this…
PM Modi Targets Paper Leak Cases with Fast Track Courts
This announcement has come at a time when anger over the paper leak cases remains high across the country. The issue has become even more serious after the NEET paper leak controversy. Students have been protesting for a long time at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and demanding justice. In this situation the decision to create fast track courts is being seen as a strong move by the government.
The Prime Minister said this step is part of the larger effort to protect the interest of students. The message from the government is clear. Anyone involved in leaking exam papers will face strict legal action. The plan is not only to punish the guilty but also to send a strong warning to others who may try to commit similar crimes in the future.
NEET Paper Leak Row Turns into a National Issue Now
The announcement also comes only a few days after Prime Minister Modi described the paper leak problem as a “Ghor Paap” which means a grave sin. He has then promised tough action against those who play with the future of youth. His remarks were made during the NDA parliamentary party meeting and were later shared by parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.
According to Rijiju, the Prime Minister said that the NEET paper leak should not become an issue of partisan politics. He said it is a national issue and not a matter linked to only one state or only the centre. This shows that the government wants the matter to be treated seriously at every level. With fast track courts now being planned the focus is on faster justice and stronger protection for students across India.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.