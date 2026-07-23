PM Modi’s Big Announcement for Students Announces Fast Track Courts for NEET Paper Leak Cases to Protect Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced fast track courts for paper leak cases. The move aims to ensure quick trails and strict punishment while protecting the future of students. Read the article to know more details.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Centre will set up fast track courts for paper leak cases. The main aim is to ensure quick trials and strict punishment for those who damage the future of students. In a post on X the Prime Minister said that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the youth. He said the government has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps. He also made it clear that those who try to harm the future of young students will not be spared. Read the article to know more details. Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!



We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

PM Modi Targets Paper Leak Cases with Fast Track Courts This announcement has come at a time when anger over the paper leak cases remains high across the country. The issue has become even more serious after the NEET paper leak controversy. Students have been protesting for a long time at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and demanding justice. In this situation the decision to create fast track courts is being seen as a strong move by the government. The Prime Minister said this step is part of the larger effort to protect the interest of students. The message from the government is clear. Anyone involved in leaking exam papers will face strict legal action. The plan is not only to punish the guilty but also to send a strong warning to others who may try to commit similar crimes in the future. NEET Paper Leak Row Turns into a National Issue Now