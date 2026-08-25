Pune Tribal Students' Hunger Strike Enters 12th Day; Delegation Meets Maharashtra Minister in Mumbai
Pune Tribal Students Protest: Tribal students from Hadapsar, Pune, met Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike in Mumbai as their hunger strike reached its 12th day. Protesting new government resolutions, they demanded age-limit removals, enhanced safety, allowances, and recruitment. Demonstrators refuse to end their fast without written assurances.
Pune Tribal Students Protest: The delegation of protesting tribal students had a meeting with the Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Prof. Dr. Ashok Ramaji Uike in Mantralaya, Mumbai as the indefinite hunger strike undertaken by the tribal students of Government Tribal Hostel at Hadapsar, Pune is in its 12th day. The indefinite hunger strike started by these protesting students on August 13 was aimed at the immediate withdrawal of the state Government Resolutions (GRs) dated August 5 and August 14, 2026, which the protesting students felt were very stringent and unreasonable in nature.
The protesting Adivasi students of Maharashtra are seeking comprehensive reforms including removal of 30-year age limit on the hostels, abolishing the medical conditions, and updating the maintenance allowance annually as per the increase in inflation. Some other important demands in terms of safety and infrastructure include construction of a separate central hostel for girls in Pune, improvement of the campus facilities, provision of ₹1 crore insurance cover, and immediate recruitment of more than 12,500 vacancies at state-run hostels and ashram schools.
Core Demands of the Protesting Students
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Immediate Repeal of New GRs: Immediate repeal of the new GRs dated 5th and 14th August 2026 and revert to GR of November 2011 as the basic structure.
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Scrapting of New Restrictions: Repealing of the 30-year upper age limit for staying in hostels, repealing of the district level 70% reservation policy and ending restrictions on part-time jobs.
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Indexation of Allowances: Annual adjustment in the student maintenance allowance as per Consumer Price Index (CPI).
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Upgrades for Safety and Infrastructural Improvements: Construction of a secured central hostel facility for the tribal women students in Pune, bi-monthly pest control and ending the practice of humiliating medical examination on female students upon return from holidays.
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Compensation and Insurance Coverage: One Crore Rs insurance cover for the tribal students, and one crore Rs compensation to the family members of three tribal girl students died because of snakes at an ashram school in Gadchiroli.
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Recruitment of Vacancies: Recruitment of over 12,500 vacancies in tribal hostels and ashram schools immediately.
Outcome of the Mumbai Meeting & Political Developments
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Five Hours of Discussion: The delegation had discussions with Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, which went on for about five hours. The Minister requested the students to end their fast before arranging a meeting with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
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The Protesters Insist on Not Calling Off Their Fast: The student leaders made it clear that although discussions were possible, they would keep on fasting until there are written commitments or changes in the GRs.
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Intervention from Politics: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, sent an open letter to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after discussing with student representatives through his "Chhatron Ki Goonj" program in Pune. The Minister Uike, on the other hand, stated that the government is working on the students' demands and improving the hostel facilities of the state.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.