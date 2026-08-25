Pune Tribal Students' Hunger Strike Enters 12th Day; Delegation Meets Maharashtra Minister in Mumbai

Pune Tribal Students Protest: The delegation of protesting tribal students had a meeting with the Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Prof. Dr. Ashok Ramaji Uike in Mantralaya, Mumbai as the indefinite hunger strike undertaken by the tribal students of Government Tribal Hostel at Hadapsar, Pune is in its 12th day. The indefinite hunger strike started by these protesting students on August 13 was aimed at the immediate withdrawal of the state Government Resolutions (GRs) dated August 5 and August 14, 2026, which the protesting students felt were very stringent and unreasonable in nature.

The protesting Adivasi students of Maharashtra are seeking comprehensive reforms including removal of 30-year age limit on the hostels, abolishing the medical conditions, and updating the maintenance allowance annually as per the increase in inflation. Some other important demands in terms of safety and infrastructure include construction of a separate central hostel for girls in Pune, improvement of the campus facilities, provision of ₹1 crore insurance cover, and immediate recruitment of more than 12,500 vacancies at state-run hostels and ashram schools.