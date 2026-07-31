Union Budget 2026-27: The budget of the Union for the period 2026-27 highlights the firm resolve of the nation in terms of investing into human capital through education spending of a total of ₹1,39,289 crore for the Ministry of Education. This large amount of funds is strategically invested in such a manner that it caters to both basic education needs and advanced academic research requirements. In the total spending on the education budget, the Department of School Education & Literacy got the largest share of ₹83,562 crore for building up learning structures and frameworks for primary and secondary level education, increasing digital accessibility and modernising the school infrastructure across India.

On the other hand, the Department of Higher Education got an allocation of ₹55,727 crore for upgrading universities' infrastructures and financing institutional research as well as specialised skills training in line with industry needs. While the central government makes all these efforts, education still continues to be a top priority in regional budget planning at the state level, being one of the largest items of expenditure annually. State governments generally spend a significant proportion of the total budget, which usually falls between 12% and 18%, on education.