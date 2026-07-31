State-wise Education Budget 2026: How Much Budget is Allocated for School, Higher Education by Different States for this Year? Complete List
Union Budget 2026-27: The Union Budget 2026–27 allocated ₹1,39,289 crore to the Ministry of Education, with ₹83,562 crore for school education and ₹55,727 crore for higher education. At the state level, education accounts for 12%–18% of expenditures, prioritizing school modernisations, NEP-aligned programs, higher education infrastructure, and local skill development initiatives.
Union Budget 2026-27: The budget of the Union for the period 2026-27 highlights the firm resolve of the nation in terms of investing into human capital through education spending of a total of ₹1,39,289 crore for the Ministry of Education. This large amount of funds is strategically invested in such a manner that it caters to both basic education needs and advanced academic research requirements. In the total spending on the education budget, the Department of School Education & Literacy got the largest share of ₹83,562 crore for building up learning structures and frameworks for primary and secondary level education, increasing digital accessibility and modernising the school infrastructure across India.
On the other hand, the Department of Higher Education got an allocation of ₹55,727 crore for upgrading universities' infrastructures and financing institutional research as well as specialised skills training in line with industry needs. While the central government makes all these efforts, education still continues to be a top priority in regional budget planning at the state level, being one of the largest items of expenditure annually. State governments generally spend a significant proportion of the total budget, which usually falls between 12% and 18%, on education.
List Of State-Wise Education Budget Allocations (2026–27)
Below mentioned are the state-wise education budget allocation for 2026:
|
State / Union Territory
|
Estimated Total Education Budget
|
School Education Focus & Key Allocations
|
Higher & Technical Education Focus
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
₹76,000+ crore
|
Primary & Secondary Education, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, PM-SHRI upgrades, digital classroom expansions.
|
University infrastructure, medical education expansion, state research grants.
|
Maharashtra
|
₹52,000+ crore
|
Zilla Parishad school modernization, STEM/Science kits distribution, teacher training programs.
|
State university grants, technical education, skill-development hubs.
|
Bihar
|
₹52,000+ crore (~15% of total state budget)
|
Pre-primary ECCE kits, free textbook distribution, teacher recruitment drives, school infrastructure.
|
College infrastructure, student credit card schemes, medical college upgrades.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
₹44,000+ crore
|
Naan Mudhalvan skill initiatives, smart classrooms, primary school infrastructure.
|
Government college hostel facilities, technical university modernization.
|
Rajasthan
|
₹40,000+ crore
|
Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools, school lab repairs, sports kits distribution.
|
Free higher education schemes for eligible categories, university research funds.
|
Karnataka
|
₹38,000+ crore
|
School infrastructure, PM-SHRI conversions, midday meal extensions, ICT labs.
|
Model colleges, engineering faculty training, technical education upgrades.
|
West Bengal
|
₹37,000+ crore
|
Secondary school kit supplies, ICT equipment, girls' education incentives (Kanyashree).
|
University development grants, polytechnic institute expansions.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
₹35,000+ crore
|
CM Rise Schools, teacher capacity building, primary school modernization.
|
Higher education scholarship schemes, technical skill hubs.
|
Delhi (UT)
|
₹16,000+ crore (~16% of total UT budget)
|
Excellence schools, teacher international training programs, digital labs, school maintenance.
|
Ambedkar University expansions, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).
Highlights of State Spending Trends On Education In India
-
School Education & Literacy: The bulk of the expenditure by the state on education (about 65% to 75%) is incurred on school education. Key heads of expenditure include salaries of teachers, co-financing of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, making schools modern through PM-SHRI scheme, digitization and welfare of students (school uniforms, books and mid-day meals).
-
Higher Level & Technical Education: Approximately 20% to 30% of the state education budget is allocated to higher and technical education. Key heads of expenditure include grants-in-aid to state universities, construction of hostels for women in the district, polytechnics, ITIs and scholarships.
-
NEP Compliant: State Governments have become compliant with NEP and expenditure on ECCE, skill training and laboratories for content creation for STEM/AI is included.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.