TANCET MCA Provisional Allotment 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
The TANCET MCA provisional allotment 2026 has been released today, August 1, 2026 on the official website tn-mbamca.com. Students can now login using their email address and password to download their seat allotment status.
TANCET MCA Provisional Allotment (OUT) 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TANCET Master of Computer Applications (MCA) Provisional Allotment 2026 today, August 1. Candidates who confirmed their tentative allotment, released on July 26 within the prescribed deadline can now check and download their provisional allotment order by logging in to the official counselling portal tn-mbamca.com using their email address and password. The list of remaining vacancies for MCA admission process has also been released.
Candidates were allotted seats based on their Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank, category, reservation criteria, and the choices filled during counselling. Those who receive an allotment should carefully verify the details mentioned in the allotment order and follow the admission instructions issued by the allotted institute.
Steps To Download TANCET MCA Provisional Allotment 2026
1. Visit the official TANCET MBA/MCA counselling portal tn-mbamca.com.
2. Click on the TANCET MCA Provisional Allotment 2026 link.
3. Log in using the registered email ID/user credentials and password.
4. The provisional allotment order will appear on the screen.
5. Download and save the allotment letter for future admission formalities.
TANCET MCA Provisional Allotment 2026 Direct Download Link
TANCET MCA Vacancy Position PDF After General Counselling
What Happens Next?
Candidates allotted a seat should download the provisional allotment order and complete the admission process within the timeline specified by the allotted college. They are advised to keep all required original documents, including TANCET scorecard, rank details, educational certificates, category certificate (if applicable), and other relevant documents, ready for verification during admission. Missing the prescribed deadlines may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.
The TANCET was conducted on May 9 in two sessions - from 10 am to 12 pm for MCA and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for MBA admissions.
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