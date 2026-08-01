TANCET MCA Provisional Allotment 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

TANCET MCA Provisional Allotment (OUT) 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TANCET Master of Computer Applications (MCA) Provisional Allotment 2026 today, August 1. Candidates who confirmed their tentative allotment, released on July 26 within the prescribed deadline can now check and download their provisional allotment order by logging in to the official counselling portal tn-mbamca.com using their email address and password. The list of remaining vacancies for MCA admission process has also been released.

Candidates were allotted seats based on their Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank, category, reservation criteria, and the choices filled during counselling. Those who receive an allotment should carefully verify the details mentioned in the allotment order and follow the admission instructions issued by the allotted institute.