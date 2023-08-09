UP NEET PG merit list 2023 releases today at upneet.gov.in, know how to check here

UP NEET PG Merit List 2023: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will release the Uttar Pradesh merit list today: August 9, 2023. Candidates can check their UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between August 10 to 13, 2023.

The UP NEET PG counselling 2023 first merit list is released for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS. Based on the choices filled, UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be released on August 13 or 14, as per the schedule.

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

As per the schedule released, candidates have to download their allotment letters and complete admissions between August 16 and 20. They can check below the table to know the merit list, seat allotment and other important dates:

Events Dates Last date to deposit the registration fee August 9, 2023 till 5 pm UP NEET PG merit list August 9, 2023 Choice filling and locking August 10 to 13, 2023 till 11 am UP NEET PG seat allotment result round 1 August 13 or 14, 2023 Downloading allotment letter and admission dates August 16 to 20, 2023

How to check the UP NEET PG 2023 merit list for round 1?

Candidates can check the UP NEET PG 1st merit list: upneet.gov.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find round 1 merit list link for NEET PG

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET PG merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here