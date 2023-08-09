  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP NEET PG merit list 2023 releases today at upneet.gov.in, know how to check here

UP NEET PG merit list 2023 releases today at upneet.gov.in, know how to check here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Candidates can check the merit list for round 1 of UP NEET PG counselling today at upneet.gov.in, after its release. Further, they can fill and lock UP NEET choices from August 10 to 13, 2023. Know how to check UPNEET merit list here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 9, 2023 11:09 IST
UP NEET PG merit list 2023 at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET PG merit list 2023 at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Merit List 2023: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will release the Uttar Pradesh merit list today: August 9, 2023. Candidates can check their UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list online at upneet.gov.in. Those whose names will be mentioned on it are required to fill in choices online between August 10 to 13, 2023. 

The UP NEET PG counselling 2023 first merit list is released for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS. Based on the choices filled, UP NEET PG seat allotment result will be released on August 13 or 14, as per the schedule.

UP NEET PG Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates 

As per the schedule released, candidates have to download their allotment letters and complete admissions between August 16 and 20. They can check below the table to know the merit list, seat allotment and other important dates: 

Events 

Dates

Last date to deposit the registration fee

August 9, 2023 till 5 pm

UP NEET PG merit list 

August 9, 2023

Choice filling and locking

August 10 to 13, 2023 till 11 am

UP NEET PG seat allotment result round 1

August 13 or 14, 2023

Downloading allotment letter and admission dates

August 16 to 20, 2023

How to check the UP NEET PG 2023 merit list for round 1? 

Candidates can check the UP NEET PG 1st merit list: upneet.gov.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling merit list: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find round 1 merit list link for NEET PG

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET PG merit list will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references 

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023