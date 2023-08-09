UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET), Uttar Pradesh has released the counselling schedule for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling round 2 in online mode. The registrations for the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 will start on August 16, 2023. Medical aspirants can register themselves for counselling through the official websites - upneet.gov.in, dgme.up.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the last date to register for the state NEET UG counselling round 2 is August 18, 2023 (till 5 pm). The counselling committee will release the merit list for round 2 counselling on August 19, 2023. Candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 as a registration fee if they haven't registered for the round 1 counselling.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the UP NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:

Events Dates Online registrations commence August 16 (from 11 am onwards) to August 18, 2023 (till 5 pm) Submission of registration and security money August 16 (from 11 am onwards) to August 19 (till 5 pm) Online document verification August 16 to 19, 2023 Publication of merit list August 19, 2023 Online choice-filling August 21 to 24, 2023 Seat allotment result August 25/26, 2023 Downloading the allotment letters August 28 to Sept 2, 2023 Date for admission August 28, 29 and September 1 and 2, 2023 Session starting date September 1, 2023

How to register for UP NEET counselling 2023 round 2 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for the UPNEET UG counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of UP NEET UG 2023 - upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: Enter all the required details in the counselling registration form to get registered

Step 3: Login using the newly created details and upload all the valid documents as required

Step 4: Submit the NEET UG counselling registration fees

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of it for future reference

