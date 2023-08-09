MHT CET 2023 Counselling, CAP Round 3 Option Entry Commence, Provisional Allotment on August 12

MHT CET CAP Round 3: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the MHT CET 2023 CAP round 3 online submission and confirmation of option form. Candidates participating in the third allotment round can visit the official website of MHT CET and submit the options. The last date for students to complete the web-option entry process is August 10, 2023.

Candidates participating in the allotment round are required to enter their choices of course and college to be considered for the allotment process. When entering the course and college, candidates need to make sure that the options are entered in their order of preference for allotment. Based on the choices the MHT CET 2023 provisional allotment of CAP round 3 will be displayed on August 12, 2023.

MHT CET 2023 CAP round 3 option entry link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also complete the CAP round 3 option entry process through the direct link available here.

CAP Round 3 Option Entry - Click Here

How to Complete MHT CET 2023 CAP Round 3 Option Entry

The Maharashtra CET 2023 CAP round 3 option entry link is live on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below and complete the option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET CAP

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET Counselling

Step 3: Click on the candidate login

Step 4: Enter the choices on the web-option entry portal,

Step 5: Verify and save the choices

Step 6: Submit the MHT CET option entry form

Candidates allotted seats in MHT CET CA round 3 will be able to complete the seat acceptance process through their candidate login from August 13 to 16, 2033.

