WBJEE 2023 Counselling To Start Soon, Check Documents Required, Steps to Register Here

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: The West Bengal JEE Board is expected to start the counselling registration soon in online mode. Qualified WBJEE candidates can register through the official website - wbjee.nic.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 2, 2023 13:20 IST
WBJEE 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) is expected to start the counselling process soon in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the WBJEE 2023 can register themselves for the counselling by filling out the registration form through the official website - wbjee.nic.in.

The board announced the West Bengal JEE result 2023 on May 25, 2023. According to the reports, the WBJEE counselling registration process is expected to begin next week. The WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha said that the WBJEE counselling will start within five days once the officials received the seat matrix from the Director of Technical Education of the Higher Education department, the reports added.

Candidates are advised to keep their necessary documents ready with them for the registrations. They must keep visiting the official website of the WBJEE board to get the latest updates related to counselling. 

Check the information brochure here

Documents required for the WBJEE Counselling 2023

In order to register for the WBJEE counselling, candidates are required to upload the following documents in the counselling registration form.

Class 10th admit card/ birth certificate for the verification of the date of birth

Marksheet of class 10th

Class 12th marksheet

Rank card of WBJEE 

PwD Certificate

Income Certificate

How to register for the WBJEE counselling 2023 online?

Qualified WBJEE candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB - wbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the new registration and fill out the required details to register

Step 4: Login using the necessary details such as application number, name, roll number, date of birth etc

Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: After doing the registration, make the online payment of the counselling fee as prescribed

