CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 1654 TGT Posts, Check Eligibility and Direct Link
The Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh, has issued an official notification for the recruitment of teachers to fill 1654 vacant TGT level posts. Check this complete article for detailed information regarding the application procedure, eligibility criteria and many more things.
Key Points
- CGSSB announced 1654 TGT teacher vacancies for government schools.
- Online applications opened Aug 7, 2026; last date is Sep 2, 2026, 5 PM.
- The recruitment includes a written exam (LST26) with negative marking.
The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) formerly known as Chhattisgarh Vyapam has issued a notification for the recruitment of teachers (TGT category) in government schools under the 'E' and 'T' cadres. Eligible and interested candidates can fill the online applications through the official website vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. There is a written examination which will be conducted for these posts . This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1654 teacher vacancies across various subjects such as Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Mathematics, Social Science and Agriculture.
The online applications commenced from August 7 with the last date to submit the applications is September 2, 2026 until 5:00 PM. Application may not be accepted after the closing date.
CG Vyapam Vacancy 2026 Apply Online
The Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh has released the advertisement on July 28, 2026 for the recruitment of teachers in government schools. The CGSSB will conduct the online application process. The written examination is conducted under the code LST26. Candidates can check and download the notification by visiting vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in before applying online for the TGT level posts. Check the direct link to apply in the table given below.
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CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
Chattisgarh Teacher Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates who want to apply must know that the CG Vyapam TGT teacher recruitment consists of 100 objective type questions, each carrying one mark. The exam duration is of two hours and includes a negative marking of 0.25 if you mark incorrect responses. The exam pattern is tentative. Check the table below for key highlights related to Chhattisgarh Teacher Recruitment 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB)
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Department Name
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Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh
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Advt No
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ESTB101/207/2025/131
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Post Name
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Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
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Exam Name
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LST26
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Total Vacancies
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1654
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 07, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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September 02, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR Based)
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Official Website
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vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in or cgssb.cgstate.gov.in
CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026
Candidates who aspire to become teachers in the E-cadre and T-cadre government schools under the Department of School Education must remember that they should fulfill the eligibility criteria as set by the authorities. Check the eligibility condition below.
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Educational Qualification- Candidates must have passed graduation in any subjects from a recognized state or central university.
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Age Limit- The minimum age to apply must be 21 years while the maximum age should not exceed 35 years. Relaxation in the age limit would be provided as per the state government rules and regulations.
Steps to Apply for Chattisgarh TGT Teacher Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official recruitment portal of CGSSB at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
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Homepage will appear there you have to visit the 'Recruitment' section.
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Click on the link that states 'CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026'.
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Complete the registration process using required details.
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Upload your photograph, signature and educational documents.
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Pay the application fee online.
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Check and review all details before the final submission of the application form.
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Click on the 'Submit’ button.
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Download and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.