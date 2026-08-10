CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 1654 TGT Posts, Check Eligibility and Direct Link

Key Points CGSSB announced 1654 TGT teacher vacancies for government schools.

Online applications opened Aug 7, 2026; last date is Sep 2, 2026, 5 PM.

The recruitment includes a written exam (LST26) with negative marking.

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) formerly known as Chhattisgarh Vyapam has issued a notification for the recruitment of teachers (TGT category) in government schools under the 'E' and 'T' cadres. Eligible and interested candidates can fill the online applications through the official website vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. There is a written examination which will be conducted for these posts . This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1654 teacher vacancies across various subjects such as Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Mathematics, Social Science and Agriculture. The online applications commenced from August 7 with the last date to submit the applications is September 2, 2026 until 5:00 PM. Application may not be accepted after the closing date. CG Vyapam Vacancy 2026 Apply Online

The Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh has released the advertisement on July 28, 2026 for the recruitment of teachers in government schools. The CGSSB will conduct the online application process. The written examination is conducted under the code LST26. Candidates can check and download the notification by visiting vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in before applying online for the TGT level posts. Check the direct link to apply in the table given below. CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Check Here CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Click Here Chattisgarh Teacher Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates who want to apply must know that the CG Vyapam TGT teacher recruitment consists of 100 objective type questions, each carrying one mark. The exam duration is of two hours and includes a negative marking of 0.25 if you mark incorrect responses. The exam pattern is tentative. Check the table below for key highlights related to Chhattisgarh Teacher Recruitment 2026.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) Department Name Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh Advt No ESTB101/207/2025/131 Post Name Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Exam Name LST26 Total Vacancies 1654 Application Mode Online Application Start Date August 07, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online September 02, 2026 (5:00 PM) Exam Mode Offline (OMR Based) Official Website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in or cgssb.cgstate.gov.in CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026 Candidates who aspire to become teachers in the E-cadre and T-cadre government schools under the Department of School Education must remember that they should fulfill the eligibility criteria as set by the authorities. Check the eligibility condition below.