KTET Answer Key 2026 at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Download Category 1, 2, 3, 4 Response Sheet PDF Link shortly
KTET Answer Key 2026 will be released soon by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET). Candidates will be able to download KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key through the official website-ktet.kerala.gov.in, once released. Check all details here.
KTET Answer Key 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the KTET Answer Key 2026 for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET). The authority had earlier conducted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) on 08 and 09 August 2026 across the state. Once released, candidates appeared in the written exam will be able to download KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key through the official website-ktet.kerala.gov.in.
KTET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The authority will release the Answer Key for the different categories for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exams including KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key on its official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|Category
|Post
|Rectified Download Link
|Category 1
|Lower Primary (Classes 1–5)
|Updated Soon
|Category 2
|Upper Primary (Classes 6–8)
|Updated Soon
|Category 3
|High School (Classes 9–12)
|Updated Soon
|Category 4
|Language & Specialist Teachers
|Updated Soon
Why is the KTET 2026 Answer Key Important?
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) answer key will be initially released as a provisional answer key pattern which can be challenged as per the general practices for any exams. In a bid to make the selection process transparent and also to acknowledge the grievances of the candidates regarding the questions asked in the concerned exams, the authority used to release the provisional answer with the opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. To raise objections, it is an opportunity for candidates to raise their doubts and clear the same regarding any particular questions through the experts panel. The KTET Answer Key 2026 serves multiple purposes:
|Particulars
|Details
|Transparency
|It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify.
|Score Estimation
|Helps in calculating tentative scores before results.
|Objection Process
|Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key.
|Preparation Analysis
|Aspirants can identify areas of strength and weakness.
KTET Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam is basically a gateway to check the eligibility for the candidates willing to apply for various teaching jobs across the country. The exam is conducted for candidates who want to become teachers in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High School & Language categories.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan
|
Exam Name
|
Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)
|
Session
|
February 2026
|
Answer Key Status
|
Soon
|
Exam Date
|
8 & 9 August 2026
|
Categories
|
Category I, II, III, IV
|
Login Credentials
|
Application Number, Application ID & Category
|
Official Website
|
ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET Answer Key 2026 Steps To Raise Objections
Immediately after the examination, the Pareeksha Bhavan will publish provisional answer key on the official KTET exam website -https://ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will be able to raise their objections, if any regarding the temporary answer key, within a specified number of working days after its publication. Candidates should note that the objections must be addressed and sent to the concerned authority and it should be supported by sufficient documentary evidence. The received objections will be forwarded to an expert committee and based on the recommendations of the expert committee, the rectified or Answer Key will be released.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.