KTET Answer Key 2026 at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Download Category 1, 2, 3, 4 Response Sheet PDF Link shortly

KTET Answer Key 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the KTET Answer Key 2026 for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET). The authority had earlier conducted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) on 08 and 09 August 2026 across the state. Once released, candidates appeared in the written exam will be able to download KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key through the official website-ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Answer Key 2026 Download Link The authority will release the Answer Key for the different categories for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exams including KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key on its official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

Category Post Rectified Download Link Category 1 Lower Primary (Classes 1–5) Updated Soon Category 2 Upper Primary (Classes 6–8) Updated Soon Category 3 High School (Classes 9–12) Updated Soon Category 4 Language & Specialist Teachers Updated Soon Why is the KTET 2026 Answer Key Important? The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) answer key will be initially released as a provisional answer key pattern which can be challenged as per the general practices for any exams. In a bid to make the selection process transparent and also to acknowledge the grievances of the candidates regarding the questions asked in the concerned exams, the authority used to release the provisional answer with the opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. To raise objections, it is an opportunity for candidates to raise their doubts and clear the same regarding any particular questions through the experts panel. The KTET Answer Key 2026 serves multiple purposes:

Particulars Details Transparency It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify. Score Estimation Helps in calculating tentative scores before results. Objection Process Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key. Preparation Analysis Aspirants can identify areas of strength and weakness. KTET Answer Key 2026 Highlights The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam is basically a gateway to check the eligibility for the candidates willing to apply for various teaching jobs across the country. The exam is conducted for candidates who want to become teachers in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High School & Language categories. Particulars Details Conducting Body Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Exam Name Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Session February 2026 Answer Key Status Soon Exam Date 8 & 9 August 2026 Categories Category I, II, III, IV Login Credentials Application Number, Application ID & Category Official Website ktet.kerala.gov.in