MPSC Recruitment 2026: Registrations Closing Today for 2619 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility and Other Details Here

Key Points The MPSC Group C application process for 2619 posts closes today, July 17, 2026.

Candidates can pay the application fee for Group C posts until July 20, 2026.

The MPSC Group C preliminary exam is scheduled for September 27, 2026.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will close the online application process for 2619 Group C posts today July 17, 2026. This recruitment consists of different posts like Clerk Typist, Tax Assistant, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Industry Inspector and Technical Assistant. The notification was released on 25 June 2026 with online applications beginning from 27 June 2026. Candidates are advised to read the notification before applying. The MPSC preliminary exam will be conducted on 27 September 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official MPSC website at mpsconline.gov.in as early as possible in order to avoid last minute problems due to any technical issue, as the commission may not extend the application dates. MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

Candidates who want to apply for the different positions can do so by visiting the official website of MPSC. The notification was released under the advertisement number 017/2026 for the selection of Group C vacancies. Candidates can check the direct-apply link given in the table below. MPSC Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here MPSC Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Check Here MPSC Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates must keep their login credentials and other essential documents ready to ensure a smooth registration process to apply for MPSC Group C vacancies. Details related to the recruitment are given below in the table. Particulars Details Conducting Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Exam Name Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 Advertisement No. 017/2026 Number of Vacancies 2619 Post Names Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant Registration Dates 27 June 2026 to 17 July 2026 (11:59 PM) Last Date for Fee Payment 20 July 2026 Preliminary Exam Date 27 September 2026 Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) Official Website mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Breakdown Candidates applying for these Group C Positions can check the detailed post wise vacancies across departments given in the table below. S No Post Name Department Number of Vacancies 1 Industry Inspector Industry, Energy and Labour Department 9 2 Technical Assistant Finance Department 3 3 Tax Assistant Finance Department 282 4 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Group-C Home Department 461 5 Clerk-Typist Ministerial Administrative Dept. and State Govt. Offices 1864 Total Vacancies 2619 MPSC Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the MPSC Group C posts must remember that they should meet the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the commission. Check the details given below.

Educational Qualification Clerk-Typist: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university, with a minimum Marathi typing speed of 30 WPM or English typing speed of 40 WPM.

Tax Assistant: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree, with a Marathi typing speed of 30 WPM and an English typing speed of 40 WPM.

Technical Assistant: Candidates must have done graduation from a recognised university.

Industry Inspector: Degree in Engineering, a diploma in technology, or a degree in science. Age Limit Minimum age - 18 years

Maximum age (general) - 38 years

Maximum age (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD) - 43 years



Steps to Apply for MPSC Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow the steps listed below to complete the online application process – Go to the official website of the MPSC, mpsconline.gov.in

On the homepage you will find the "Recruitment" section.

Click on the link MPSC Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026".

Register yourself with required details such as name and email ID.

Fill out the application form with the details asked

Upload documents such as photographs and signatures

Pay the application fee online.

Submit and save it for future references.