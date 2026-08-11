Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Download Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27 PDF with the latest chapter-wise topics, exam pattern, syllabus wise key pdf details here.
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the syllabus for the upcoming 2026-27 academic session. Students can now visit the official website to check and download the RBSE 12th Physical Education Syllabus; the same has been shared in this article below. The RBSE Class 12 Physical Education syllabus 2026-27 carries subject code 60 and covers the key concepts, topics and practical aspects that students need to prepare for the board examination. Students can check and download the complete syllabus to familiarize themselves with the concepts and topics covered in Physical Education subject. Read the article to know more details.
The Examination Scheme for the subject is as follows:
Students must note that there will be one practical and one theory exam and they need to pass both exams separately.
|
Exam
|
Hours
|
Marks
|
Sessional
|
Total
|
Maximum Marks
|
Theory
|
3.15
|
56
|
14
|
70
|
100
|
Practical
|
4
|
30
|
30
Section A
- Importance of Physical Education in School Education Role, Importance and definition of Physical Education, Steps of Objective Attainment in Physical Education, Role of Physical Education Teacher, Misconceptions about Physical Education and its Factual position, Status and Real Form of Physical Education.
- Dimensions of Profession in Physical Education Career Opportunities in Physical Education, Physical Education : A Way to earn a Living Self Evaluation and Motivation in Choosing Career.
- Physical Education and Psychology Definition of Psychology, Expediency and importance of Sports Psychology, Personality Development, Types of Motivation and Technics of Increasing Motivation.
- Social Participation of Physical Education Role and importance of Physical Education in society, Activities of Physical Education, Social Contribution:
(A) Sports skills, Cultural Heritage and History.
(B) Characteristics and Development of Indian Exercise Method.
(c) Socialization in Community
- Yoga Education Meaning and Role of Yoga, Importance of Yoga, Objectives of Yoga Education, Elements of Yoga, (ASHTANGA YOGA )Types of Yoga and Yogic Exercises.
Section B
- Sports Training Objectives and Importance of Sports Training, Physical fitness, Components of Physical Fitness, Methods of Physical Fitness Development (A)Continuous Training method
(B) Interval Training method
(C) Circuit Training method
(D) Fartlek Training method
(E) Weight Training method
- Sports Nutrition and Test Meaning and Importances of Nutrition, Diet and Nutrition, Meaning and Importance of Balanced Diet, Types of Nutrition, Classification of Nutritious Elements, Test and Measurement in sports, Importance of Measurement in Physical Education and Sports.
Section C (Practical Work)
Marks for Physical Education Practical Work
|
Physical Efficiency Test
|
10
|
Sports Skills
|
10
|
Viva-Voce
|
05
|
Record File
|
05
|
Total Marks
|
30
Books Prescribed for RBSE Class 12 Physical Education
Students are advised to refer to the textbook given in the table below in order to prepare for RBSE Class 12 Physical Education.
|
Sr No
|
Book Name
|
1.
|
Physical Education, Published by Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer
To download complete syllabus for Class 12th Physical Education 2026-27 click on the link below:
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