Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2026-27: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the syllabus for the upcoming 2026-27 academic session. Students can now visit the official website to check and download the RBSE 12th Physical Education Syllabus; the same has been shared in this article below. The RBSE Class 12 Physical Education syllabus 2026-27 carries subject code 60 and covers the key concepts, topics and practical aspects that students need to prepare for the board examination. Students can check and download the complete syllabus to familiarize themselves with the concepts and topics covered in Physical Education subject. Read the article to know more details.

The Examination Scheme for the subject is as follows:

Students must note that there will be one practical and one theory exam and they need to pass both exams separately.