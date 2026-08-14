NOAA Forecast Warns El Niño 2026 Could Trigger Extreme Weather in US, India, and Worldwide
Climate scientists at NOAA report that the developing El Niño 2026 phase could turn into the strongest seen since 1950. With a 69% chance of reaching historic levels, the event threatens heavy rain in the US and delayed dry spells in India.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a major climate update to warn that El Niño 2026 could turn into the strongest El Niño measured since 1950.
The weather alert from NOAA shows a 69% chance that Pacific Ocean sea surface temperatures will break the longest serviving records by late 2026. There is a 90% chance that a strong impact of this weather event will last through the Northern Hemisphere winter. And ocean waters on top of that get warmer.
Let’s read more about what scientists expect from major weather shifts especially in the US, India, and across the globe hereonwards.
NOAA Forecast Shows Rapid Ocean Warming in 2026
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center alerts that Pacific waters warmed quickly throughout July 2026. This rapid change is pushing ocean temperatures into uncharted territory.
|NOAA Climate Metric
|Weather Forecast for Late 2026
|Probability of Strong El Niño
|90% chance through Northern winter
|Chance of Historic Record Strength
|69% chance (Higher than any event post 1950)
|Expected Peak Time
|October to December 2026
El Niño is strengthening, with a greater than 90% chance of a very strong event during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter 2026-27. An #ElNino Advisory remains in effect. #ENSO https://t.co/5zlzaZ0D9Z pic.twitter.com/fgmhkiE3Gf— NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) August 13, 2026
When Pacific water temperatures rise this quickly wind movements high in the atmosphere shift out of their normal patterns. That shift changes where storms form and where dry air settles.
Worldwide Impact of Strongest El Niño 2026
Warm ocean water acts like an engine for weather changes around the world. Here is what current forecasts show for major regions:
Heavy Rain and Storms in the US
The US West Coast and Southern states face a high chance of unusually heavy winter rain and flooding. Parts of California have a 70% to 100% chance of getting more rain than usual.
Higher Temperatures Worldwide
The extra heat coming off the ocean could push global average temperatures up and most probably make late 2026 and early 2027 warmer than average.
Dry Spells in South America
The Amazon region usually gets less rain during these El Niño cycles. This deficient rainfall raises the risk of forest fires and lower crop yields.
How 2026 Strongest El Niño will Impact India?
El Niño for India usually brings less rain during the southwest monsoon. Between June 1 and mid-August India recorded 491.8 mm of rain which is about 12% below the long term average.
But warm Pacific waters do not affect the Indian Ocean right away.
It takes about 40 to 45 days for the shift to happen. The monsoon in India notably ends in late September and the worst effects may miss the main monsoon season entirely.
A positive Indian Ocean Dipole, a separate water temperature pattern, could also help bring late season rain.
Looking Ahead as El Niño Peaks in 2026
The Pacific switches between three phases:
El Niño (warm),
neutral, and
La Niña (cool).
These these cycles happen naturally but strong events can disrupt farming, water supplies, and local power grids. Farmers and governments in both the US and India will now need to track these weather forecasts closely as the system hits its peak late this year.
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Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.