The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a major climate update to warn that El Niño 2026 could turn into the strongest El Niño measured since 1950. The weather alert from NOAA shows a 69% chance that Pacific Ocean sea surface temperatures will break the longest serviving records by late 2026. There is a 90% chance that a strong impact of this weather event will last through the Northern Hemisphere winter. And ocean waters on top of that get warmer. Let’s read more about what scientists expect from major weather shifts especially in the US, India, and across the globe hereonwards. NOAA Forecast Shows Rapid Ocean Warming in 2026 NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center alerts that Pacific waters warmed quickly throughout July 2026. This rapid change is pushing ocean temperatures into uncharted territory.

NOAA Climate Metric Weather Forecast for Late 2026 Probability of Strong El Niño 90% chance through Northern winter Chance of Historic Record Strength 69% chance (Higher than any event post 1950) Expected Peak Time October to December 2026 El Niño is strengthening, with a greater than 90% chance of a very strong event during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter 2026-27. An #ElNino Advisory remains in effect. #ENSO https://t.co/5zlzaZ0D9Z pic.twitter.com/fgmhkiE3Gf — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) August 13, 2026 When Pacific water temperatures rise this quickly wind movements high in the atmosphere shift out of their normal patterns. That shift changes where storms form and where dry air settles. Worldwide Impact of Strongest El Niño 2026 Warm ocean water acts like an engine for weather changes around the world. Here is what current forecasts show for major regions:

Heavy Rain and Storms in the US The US West Coast and Southern states face a high chance of unusually heavy winter rain and flooding. Parts of California have a 70% to 100% chance of getting more rain than usual. Higher Temperatures Worldwide The extra heat coming off the ocean could push global average temperatures up and most probably make late 2026 and early 2027 warmer than average. Dry Spells in South America The Amazon region usually gets less rain during these El Niño cycles. This deficient rainfall raises the risk of forest fires and lower crop yields. How 2026 Strongest El Niño will Impact India? El Niño for India usually brings less rain during the southwest monsoon. Between June 1 and mid-August India recorded 491.8 mm of rain which is about 12% below the long term average. But warm Pacific waters do not affect the Indian Ocean right away.