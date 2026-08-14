EPFO Higher Pension Update: Lok Sabha Reveals 1.49 Lakh PPOs Issued, and Track Your Claim
EPFO Higher Pension Claims Update: EPFO has issued 1.49 lakh Pension Payment Orders for higher pensions, with over 15 lakh applications received and only 11,595 pending as of August 2026. The Labour Ministry shared this update in Lok Sabha.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reached a major milestone in processing higher pension applications after the landmark Supreme Court decision.
An official written statement was made by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Lok Sabha regarding these important figures.
Given that many retirees are now looking to receive more pension money based on their wages, it is essential to take note of such figures and check the status of one's claim.
Highlights of the Lok Sabha
In the Lok Sabha, the current status of higher pension applications was discussed by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje.
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Number of Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) issued: EPFO has issued 149,806 Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) to many retired people who were eligible for the higher pension amount.
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Applications received: A huge number of 1,524,365 claims have been received regarding eligibility for higher pension.
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Pending claims: It has been reported that on 5th August 2026, only 11,595 claims are currently pending.
Getting the Context: Supreme Court Verdict and EPFO Procedures
The inception of the clause of enhanced pension originates from the historic Supreme Court ruling given on November 4, 2022. The Supreme Court ordered the authorities to allow qualified members to pay contributions to the pension scheme according to real salaries instead of the standard statutory limit.
To ease the backlog and process applications accurately. The Labour Ministry stated that the EPFO has come up with a four-point plan for implementation:
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Setting up a dedicated online portal to validate joint options.
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Conducting a detailed assessment at field offices, keeping in mind the individual provisions for pension.
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Issuing administrative instructions periodically from EPFO head office to speed up clearances.
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Having regular video conferences aimed at reviewing the activities of regional and zonal levels.
What is the Process for Tracking Your EPFO Higher Pension Claims?
If you have filed for a higher pension and are waiting for your modified PPO or demand letter, you can track your status using several channels, including:
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EPFO Member Portal: Visit the official link https://www.epfo.gov.in/ and log in with your UAN and password, and check the status under ‘Online Services’ or claim history.
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UMANG App: Check the EPFO services on the UMANG mobile App under ‘Track Claim.’
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SMS Service: Send an SMS from your mobile number registered with your UAN to 7738299899.
The latest disclosures in Lok Sabha indicate that significant progress has been made towards finalizing complicated EPS higher wage claims. While many applications continue to flow towards successful PPO issuance, remaining regional backlogs are being handled at field offices. All retirees are advised to stay connected via official portals and ensure all documentation and salary records are properly verified.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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