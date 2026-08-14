EPFO Higher Pension Update: Lok Sabha Reveals 1.49 Lakh PPOs Issued, and Track Your Claim

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reached a major milestone in processing higher pension applications after the landmark Supreme Court decision.

An official written statement was made by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Lok Sabha regarding these important figures.

Given that many retirees are now looking to receive more pension money based on their wages, it is essential to take note of such figures and check the status of one's claim.

Highlights of the Lok Sabha

In the Lok Sabha, the current status of higher pension applications was discussed by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje.