Who Invented the Light Bulb? Top Inventions GK Quiz for Class 4

The world we live in today is filled with technology, machines and gadgets. From the lights in our homes to the phones that we use to talk to our friends, everything around us is invented by someone.

Long ago there were no electricity, cars or even telephones. Life was quite different and hard without these things. Slowly over many years, many scientists and inventors worked hard and created new tools and machines that changed the way people live

That is why this quiz is designed to test your knowledge about some of the most important inventions in history.

GK Quiz on Inventions

1. Who is majorly credited with inventing the light bulb?

A) Nikola Tesla

B) Thomas Edison

C) Johannes Gutenberg

D) Benjamin Franklin

Answer: B)



Explanation: It was Thomas Edison who is usually credited with inventing the light bulb.