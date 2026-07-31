Who Invented the Light Bulb? Top Inventions GK Quiz for Class 4
Who invented the light bulb? Take this easy General Knowledge quiz for Class 4 students and discover about famous inventors!
The world we live in today is filled with technology, machines and gadgets. From the lights in our homes to the phones that we use to talk to our friends, everything around us is invented by someone.
Long ago there were no electricity, cars or even telephones. Life was quite different and hard without these things. Slowly over many years, many scientists and inventors worked hard and created new tools and machines that changed the way people live
That is why this quiz is designed to test your knowledge about some of the most important inventions in history.
GK Quiz on Inventions
1. Who is majorly credited with inventing the light bulb?
A) Nikola Tesla
B) Thomas Edison
C) Johannes Gutenberg
D) Benjamin Franklin
Answer: B)
Explanation: It was Thomas Edison who is usually credited with inventing the light bulb.
2. Which scientist also worked on the light bulb before Edison?
A) Guglielmo Marconi
B) Nikola Tesla
C) Charles Babbage
D) Joseph Swan
Answer: D)
Explanation: In the year 1860, Swan made a light bulb using a thin paper burnt strip inside a glass bulb.
3. Who is known as the inventor of the airplane?
Source: NotebookLM
A) Martin Cooper
B) Henry Ford
C) Wright Brothers
D) Alexander Graham Bell
Answer: C)
Explanation: Orville and Wilbur Wright are the two brothers who are credited with inventing the airplane. They flew the first airplane in 1903.
4. Who discovered X-rays?
A) Wilhelm Rontgen
B) Wilbur Wright
C) Alessandro Volta
D) Lewis Latimer
Answer: A)
Explanation: Wilhelm Rontgen found X-rays in the year 1895.
5. Who was the inventor of the first practical thermometer using mercury?
A) Charles Goodyear
B) Daniel Fahrenheit
C) Tim Berners-Lee
D) Louis Pasteur
Answer: B)
Explanation: Daniel Fahrenheit made the thermometer that used mercury in 1714.
6. Who invented the ball point pen?
A) Laszlo Biro
B) Charles Babbage
C) Alan Turing
D) Tim Berners-Lee
Answer: A)
Explanation: Laszlo Biro is known as the inventor of the ball point pen in 1938. He was fed up with the fountain pen as its ink used to spread everywhere.
7. Who is known as the inventor of the telephone?
A) James Watt
B) Warren de la Rue
C) Alexander Graham Bell
D) Guglielmo Marconi
Answer: C)
Explanation: Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone in the year 1876. This phone allowed people to talk to each other using wires.
8. Who invented the television?
A) Alexander Fleming
B) John Logie Baird
C) Guglielmo Marconi
D) Rudolf Diesel
Answer: B) He showed the first working television in 1926. The TV showed moving pictures using electric signals.
9. Who invented the printing press?
A) Mary Anderson
B) Lonnie Johnson
C) Philo Farnsworth
D) Johannes Gutenberg
Answer: D)
Explanation: Johannes Gutenberg made the printing press around 1440.
10. Who is known for inventing the World Wide Web that we use to browse the internet?
A) Tim Berners-Lee
B) Karl Benz
C) Ada Lovelace
D) Louis Daguerre
Answer: A)
Explanation: Tim Berners-Lee created the World Wide Web in 1989.
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