Rajasthan, famously known as the "Land of Kings," is the largest state in India by area. It is known for its forts, vibrant culture, rich history, and the Thar Desert. Rajasthan occupies a special place among the states of India due to its rich history and heritage. Learning about the state symbols, history, physical geography of Rajasthan is highly beneficial for school students as well as aspirants preparing for various competitive exams like RPSC , SSC, UPSC, IBPS, Railways, State PCS, etc. GK Quiz on Rajasthan Here are some of the GK questions with answers on Rajasthan which will help you learn more about Rajasthan. 1. How big is Rajasthan in terms of area? Answer: 342, 239 square kilometers Explanation: Rajasthan is the largest state in India in terms of area and it covers an area of 342,239 square kilometers, accounting for approximately 10.4% of the total geographical area of India.

2. When is 'Rajasthan Diwas' or Rajasthan Formation Day celebrated every year? Answer: March 30 Explanation: The state of Rajasthan was officially formed on March 30, 1949, when major princely states merged to form the Greater Rajasthan. The merging of the princely states is celebrated as Rajasthan Diwas or Rajasthan Formation Day. 3. What is the capital city of Rajasthan? Answer: Jaipur Explanation: The capital city of Rajasthan is Jaipur, it was founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. It is famously called as the Pink City of India due to presence of pink terracotta architecture. It is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site on July 6, 2019. 4. Which tree is recognised as the state tree of Rajasthan? Answer: Khejri Explanation: Khejri tree which is vital to the desert ecology providing fodder and food source for animals and humans in the desert, is known as the tree of life or the king of desert. It is recognised as the state tree of Rajasthan.

5. What is the State Bird of Rajasthan? Answer: Great Indian Bustard Explanation: The state bird of Rajasthan is Great Indian Bustard. It was officially declared the state bird in 1981. It is a critically endangered bird found primarily in the Desert National Park in the Barmer and Jaisalmer regions of the Thar desert. 6. What are the State Animals of Rajasthan? Answer: Chinkara and Camel Explanation: There are two state animals of Rajasthan, one is Chinkara or the Indian Gazelle, it gained the recognition on 1981. While the camel was added as state animal of Rajasthan in 2014 for protecting the desert species 7. What is the State Flower of Rajasthan? Answer: Rohida Explanation: Rohida is recognised as the state flower of Rajasthan in 1983. It is also known as Desert Teak or Marwar Teak. The flower is of vivid orange yellow colour and blossoms during the spring season.