Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India and also the fourth largest state of India in terms of area. It is also one of the most culturally diverse regions in India. Learning about the history, state symbols, geography, and administrative details of Uttar Pradesh is highly beneficial for school students as well as candidates preparing for various competitive exams like UPPSC, SSC, IBPS, RBI, UPSC, State PCS, Railways, and other competitive exams. GK Quiz on Uttar Pradesh Q.1 What was the old name of Uttar Pradesh during the British rule? Answer: United Provinces Explanation: During the British rule, the region currently known as Uttar Pradesh underwent several name changes such as it was known as United Provinces of Agra and Oudh from 1902, and then it was again renamed United Provinces in 1937.

Q.2 Which is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh? Answer: Sarus Crane Explanation: Sarus Crane, the tallest flying bird in the world is the official state bird of Uttar Pradesh, it was recognised in 2013 due to its large population that resides in the wetlands of Uttar Pradesh. Q.3 How many districts are there in Uttar Pradesh? Answer: 75 Explanation: Uttar Pradesh with 75 districts has the highest number of districts in India. A proposal is to establish a 76th district with the name Kalyan Singh Nagar. Q.4 Who was the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh? Answer: Govind Ballabh Pant Explanation: The first chief minister of UP was Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant, he served for four years from 26th January 1950 till 27th December 1954. Q.5 Who was the first woman chief minister of Uttar Pradesh? Answer: Sucheta Kripalani

Explanation: Sucheta Kripalani became the first chief minister of any state in India when she became the first woman chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1963. Q.6 What is the capital city of Uttar Pradesh? Answer: Lucknow Explanation: The capital city of Uttar Pradesh is Lucknow, it was established as the capital of United Provinces in 1920 and was officially recognised as the capital of Uttar Pradesh on 26th January 1950. Q.7 Uttar Pradesh shares borders with which country? Answer: Nepal Explanation: Uttar Pradesh shares borders with only one country, i.e Nepal, a total of 7 districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Pilbhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Maharajganj, and Siddharthnagar. Q.8 What is the state flower of Uttar Pradesh? Answer: Palash or Tesu ( Flame of the Forest) Explanation: The state flower of Uttar Pradesh is Palash or Tesu, also called Flame of the Forest in English, it was recognised as the state flower on 4th January, 2011.