Harishchandragad Fort: History, Architecture, and Latest News
Harishchandragad Fort is a hill station located in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. It is famous for its history and amazing architecture. Explore more about its history and other key facts.
Maharashtra’s Harishchandragad Fort is an ancient hill station located in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. It was recently in the news that a recent landslide occurred at the fort.
Harishchandragad fort is situated at an elevation of about 4670 feet. It is one of the famous trekking destinations. It is known for its famous perfect blend of history, mythology, adventure and natural beauty.
History of Harishchandragad Fort
Harishchandragad Fort is a 6th century fort built by the Kalchuri Dynasty. Its main citadel was built during the Kalachuri era but development of various caves were carved out in the 11th century AD.
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Marathas captured the fort in 1747 AD.
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Microlithic human inhabitants have been discovered from the fort.
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The mentions of the Matsyapurana, Agnipurana and Skamdapurana have also mentioned Harishchandragad.
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During the 14th century AD, sage Changdev used to meditate. Later the fort was captured by the Mughals.
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During the medieval period the fort served as a significant military outpost due to its strategic location, controlling important trade.
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There are several temples that are dedicated to lord vishnu, Ganesh and Lord Shiva.
Architecture of the Fort Harishchandragad
The fort was built in Hemadpanti architectural style by the Kalachuri dynasty. The temple is famous for its ancient carvings.
The forsts Saptatirtha Pushkarni temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and constructed by the Kalchuri dynasty.
The temple built in the fort is largely dedicated to Lord Shiva with a massive Nandi sculpture and a unique entrance. The temple's sanctum houses a shivling making it a pilgrimage site.
Its Kedareshwar cave is a unique cave which has a large Shivlinga which is surrounded by water.
The Konkan Kada or Konkan Cliff of the fort is one of the most striking features. It is a semi-circular rock wall and resembles a Cobra’s hood, occasionally sporting a raibow. The Konkan cliff gives an amazing view of the Konkan region and is named after it.
During the particular seasons the cliff especially Monsoon seasons when one’s shadow appears on the clouds with a rainbow halo. This view is called as ''Broken Spectre’’
The fort has the second highest peak of Maharashtra and and the highest peak of the fort Taramati Peak from which someone sees the night lights of Mumbai at night.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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