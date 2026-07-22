Harishchandragad Fort: History, Architecture, and Latest News

Maharashtra’s Harishchandragad Fort is an ancient hill station located in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. It was recently in the news that a recent landslide occurred at the fort.

Harishchandragad fort is situated at an elevation of about 4670 feet. It is one of the famous trekking destinations. It is known for its famous perfect blend of history, mythology, adventure and natural beauty.

History of Harishchandragad Fort

Harishchandragad Fort is a 6th century fort built by the Kalchuri Dynasty. Its main citadel was built during the Kalachuri era but development of various caves were carved out in the 11th century AD.