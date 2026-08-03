Madhya Pradesh has completed the construction of Sleemanabad water tunnel as India’s longest underground water tunnel after 18 years of work. The 11.9 kilometer irrigation chanel in Katni district links the Narmada River directly to the Son river basin. The water within the underground tunnel moves naturally through gravity without using large pumps.

This irrigation system will carry water from the Bargi reservoir to 2.45 lakh hectares of land as per the official state reports and will help around 1450 villages across six districts that face frequent droughts or water shortage.

Geological Challenges of India’s Longest Underground Water Tunnel Construction

Construction on this underground irrigation channel began back in 2008 under the Bargi Diversion Project. But the Sleemabad water tunnel construction got slowed down due to workers facing difficult underground rock layers.