International Linguistics Olympiad 2026: Team India Bags 1 Gold and 3 Bronze in Romania

Team India displayed remarkable analytical skills once again at the International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) 2026, held in Bucharest, Romania. The Indian team won 1 gold medal, 3 bronzes and an honourable mention against pre-university students from more than 40 countries. This remarkable effort was achieved under the aegis of the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) which mentored and guided the team all through. This adds to the growing legacy of India in the fields of computational and theoretical Linguistics. Indian Winners and Medal Tally The renowned international competition compels students to decipher various foreign languages, tackle difficult disciplines in linguistics, and detect patterns in language’s structures through the application of logic and analysis rather than memory.

The students representing India who left the competition successfully were as follows: Shrilakshmi Venkatraman: Gold medal winner.

Aarav Anil Rao: Bronze medal winner.

Nishanth Shankar Lakshmanan: Bronze medal winner.

Advay Misra: Bronze medal winner.

Soham Amit Pednekar: Mention of merit winner. Following the recent awards, India’s overall medal count in the Olympiad is now 37 medals - 6 Gold medals, 9 Silver medals, 22 Bronze medals apart from many best solutions awards and mentions of merit. What is the International Linguistics Olympiad? The International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) is the most respected international academic Olympiad, organized every year for Secondary School students. Competitors crack challenging language puzzles in unknown , often endangered or extinct languages, without any previous exposure to these.

The competition tests logical reasoning, pattern recognition, information processing and the innate command of language systems and structures. The competition consists of both Individual and Team sections and allows the brightest students from all continents to participate. Selection and Training Procedure The commendable performance by India has been made possible due to the strict selection and training system in the country, headed by the Panini Linguistics Olympiad (PLO).

Registration: The first step for the team of 2026 started with nationwide registration in November 2025.

Qualifying Round: In February 2026, a national qualifying examination conducted saw 338 students coming forward from 525 registrations.

Advanced Camps: The best of the contenders got selected in the next stages and were invited to attend the camps.

Residential Training: The selected team members have had a strenuous 10-day training camp organized at IIIT Hyderabad from May 31 to June 10, which was run by the Language Technologies Research Centre (LTRC).