Flags are very significant symbols for any nation. Each nation has its own flag, which represents the nation's heritage and culture. Ever wondered why the design of different flags is very distinct? While some flags are rectangular, Nepal's flag is made up of two triangles. Colours are also very significant. Green color depicts nature or faith, white signifies peace, and orange symbolizes bravery or desert land. In this article, we will explore the nations that have flags with the colours orange, white, and green. List of 4 Nations With Orange, White, And Green Colours In Their Flags Most nations adopt colours that depict the nature and culture of the country. Orange, white, and green are among the colours used by many nations to create a popular tricolour. This tricolour is used by nations worldwide. Though these flags have similar colours, they hold different significance according to the nation.

Country Year Adopted Flag Style Key Symbolism Short Description India 1947 Horizontal Tricolor Courage, Peace, Faith, Ashoka Chakra Features saffron (orange), white, and green stripes with a 24-spoke navy wheel in the centre. Ireland 1937 Vertical Tricolor Unity, Catholics, Protestants, Peace Green stands for Catholics, orange for Protestants, and central white represents peace between both groups. Ivory Coast 1959 Vertical Tricolor Savanna, Peace, Forests Features orange on the left, white in the middle, and green on the right, symbolising northern savanna and southern forests. Niger 1959 Horizontal Tricolor Sahara Desert, Peace, Sun Uses three equal bands with an orange disc in the middle representing the sun and the northern desert. 1. India The national flag of India was adopted on July 22, 1947, before gaining independence. India's national flag features a horizontal tricolour design with saffron on top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom. The colour saffron symbolises valour and sacrifice; white symbolises truth and peace, while green symbolises faith and chivalry.

The central point of the white strip features an eight-spoke wheel referred to as the "Ashoka Chakra". It is a blue circle with 24 spokes, indicating continuity and law. The flag was designed by Pingali Venkayya. 2. Ireland The Irish flag consists of three colours in a vertical pattern: green, white, and orange. The flag gained constitutional recognition when Ireland adopted its constitution in 1937. Green is a symbol of Irish nationalism and the Catholic population. Orange stands for the Protestant population, with a historical connection to the House of Orange. The white colour in the middle is highly significant in that it depicts everlasting harmony and unity between the two. The flag was originally raised by Thomas Francis Meagher in 1848 in an attempt to promote an independent Ireland. 3. Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)

The national flag of Ivory Coast was adopted on December 3, 1959, just prior to its complete independence from France in 1960. This flag consists of three vertical bands of orange colour on the left, white colour in the centre, and green colour on the right. Orange is associated with the northern savanna and prosperity. White symbolises purity, peace, and the unity of all people. Green is associated with rich southern forests and future prosperity. The design was highly influenced by the French Tricour as a result of historical ties to the country. It looks almost like the flag of Ireland except that the colours are completely reversed. 4. Niger The national flag of Niger was adopted on November 23, 1959. It is to be noted that this date was prior to the country’s independence from French colonisation.