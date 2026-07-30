Machilipatnam: Indian Navy Launches Seventh Mahe-class Anti-submarine Warfare Craft
The Indian Navy launched Machilipatnam, a seventh Mahe class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC). Check key features of the Water Craft and its significance.
The Indian Navy launched Machilipatnam a seventh Mahe class indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC). It is built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).
The launch of ASW SWC is the Indian Navy’s other significant milestone. It is aimed at enhancing India’s Capability to detect and neutralise underwater threats.
It is named after India’s historical port city of Machilipatnam in Krishna, Andhra Pradesh. The ship honors city’s rich maritime legacy and longstanding role as a major trading hub on India’s eastern coast.
Features of the ASW SWC
As per the Ministry of Defence, the Water Craft is designed to undertake underwater surveillance, low intensity maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare and mine warfare missions.
The seventh Mahe-class ship has advanced tactical and defence features tailored for coastal security. Other features are
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It is built with over 80% indigenous content under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat ( Self-Reliant India)
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Its length is 78 meters with water jet propulsion allowing it to achieve a maximum speed of 25 knots.
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Equipped with an advanced weapon system with an RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launcher, triple lightweight torpedo launchers and anti-submarine mine laying rails.
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Features a 30 mm Naval Surface Gun and two 12.7 mm stabilized remote controlled Guns.
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It is integrated with the DRDO-developed Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar (HMS) and Low-Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS) for superior underwater surveillance.
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Features
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INS Machilipatnam a Mahe class
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INS Vikrant a indigenous aircraft carrier
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Vessel type
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anti submarine warfare shallow water craft
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indigenous aircraft carrier
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Mission
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coastal surveillance, hunting and shallow-water submarines
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long-range power projection, water air superiority and strike operations.
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Displacement
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896 to 1100 tonnes
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45000 tonnes
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Length
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78 meters or 256 feet
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262 meters or 860 feet
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Crew
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57 personnel
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1600 personnel
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Propulsion
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Water-jet propulsion with diesel engine
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general electric LM2500+ gas turbines with 88 MW
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Speed
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25 knots
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28 knots
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Aviation
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None
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up to 30 fixed-wing and rotary aircraft
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Armament Sensors
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RBU-6000 rocket launchers, torpedoes, Abhay Hull-mounted snar and LFVDS.
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ski-jump STOBAR flight deck, multi-role fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles
TheINS Machilipatnambecomes indispensable and acts as a frontline shield to secure regional waters, clear underwater hazards and protect capital ships from subsurface hazards.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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