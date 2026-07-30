Machilipatnam: Indian Navy Launches Seventh Mahe-class Anti-submarine Warfare Craft

The Indian Navy launched Machilipatnam a seventh Mahe class indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC). It is built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

The launch of ASW SWC is the Indian Navy’s other significant milestone. It is aimed at enhancing India’s Capability to detect and neutralise underwater threats.

It is named after India’s historical port city of Machilipatnam in Krishna, Andhra Pradesh. The ship honors city’s rich maritime legacy and longstanding role as a major trading hub on India’s eastern coast.

Features of the ASW SWC

As per the Ministry of Defence, the Water Craft is designed to undertake underwater surveillance, low intensity maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare and mine warfare missions.

The seventh Mahe-class ship has advanced tactical and defence features tailored for coastal security. Other features are