Personality-Optical Illusion Test: Count the Number of Deer In This Symmetrical Black-and-White Optical Illusion

An Optical illusion is a visual puzzle that tricks the eye using different pattern combinations, and or camouflage with multiple objects.

In today’s puzzle, you can all see a Symmetrical Black-and-White Optical Illusion featuring two identical scenes of deer mirrored side by side.

So, if you possess hawk-eye vision with sharp observation skills, then try to Count the Number of Deer in this Symmetrical Black-and-White Optical Illusion within 11 seconds.

Try This: Spot the Hidden Deer in the Cacti Field of Landscape Optical Illusion

Count the Number of Deer in this Symmetrical Black-and-White Optical Illusion

The image is a symmetrical black-and-white line drawing, and your challenge is to count the Number of Deer in this Symmetrical Black-and-White Optical Illusion.

So, these optical illusion generally occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions.