PM Modi Independence Day Speech 2026 Highlights: Major Announcements from Red Fort

During his 80th Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his speech at the landmark Red Fort, where he presented his vision of a self-reliant and developed country (Viksit Bharat@2047). As it is a remarkable occasion, the celebrations have coincided with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, which was recited for the first time at the Red Fort during the ceremony of this year’s Independence Day.

Focusing on the theme of 'Yuva Shakti' (Youth Power) and modern economic governance, PM Modi called for overcoming past hitches in making India a center for manufacturing, technology, and soft power. Now let’s take a look at the major points, recommendations, and key moments from the PM’s 80th Independence Day speech.

Key Highlights of PM Modi's Red Fort Speech

The central theme in the speech of Prime Minister Modi was the introduction of Sapta Dhara (Seven Streams of Strength) - an integrated framework designed to speed up India’s journey to a developed economy over the coming five to seven years. The seven main pillars include: