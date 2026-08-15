PM Modi 80th Independence Day Speech Highlights: Top 10 Key Takeaways from 15th August Swatantrata Diwas Bhashan

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has addressed the nation from the Red Fort on 15 August 2026 with a 75 minute speech. This was his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech. It marked India's 80th Independence Day. This speech majorly focused on India's development journey where he spoke about India’s self-reliance, youth power, technology and the goal of a developed India by 2047. Here are the top 10 key highlights of PM Modi’s speech. PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Quick Overview of the Major Announcements Focus Area Key Point Viksit Bharat Goal to make India a developed nation by 2047 Sapt Dhara Seven-pillar growth plan for India's future Youth Free online coaching, Census participation call AI Training 1 crore youth to get AI skill training Self-Reliance Vocal for Local, cheap urea and DAP for farmers Semiconductors 5 to 7 new plants in the next 7 to 8 years Nuclear Energy Target of 200 GW nuclear capacity, 5 new reactors Defence Production up nearly fourfold in 12 years Economy India moved from Fragile Five to fastest-growing economy National Song Vande Mataram sung at Red Fort for the first time

PM Modi's 80th Independence Day Speech: Top 10 Highlights Viksit Bharat @2047 is the Big Goal Modi has repeated his vision for making India a developed nation by 2047. In 2047, it will mark India’s 100 years of independence. He mentioned that the country should dream big and match those dreams with strong resolve. 'Shakti Ki Sapt Dhara' or Seven Streams of Strength PM Modi has introduced a new framework known as Shakti Ki Sapt Dhara. This framework has seven focus areas which are manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati-Shakti, Raksha Shakti, the green and blue economy, and India's soft power. PM Modi said that these seven streams will guide India's growth in the coming years. Youth at the Centre of India's Growth Narendra Modi has mentioned that the young Indians are a major strength of the country. He announced free online coaching for students who are preparing for competitive exams. He also urged young people to take part in the ongoing Census and submit accurate details digitally.

AI and Technology Push The PM also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in India's future. He announced that the government will be providing AI skill training to 1 crore young Indians over the next year. Focus on Self-Reliance and 'Make in India' PM Modi has also renewed his call for domestic manufacturing and Vocal for Local. He gave the example of fertiliser subsidies. He said urea, which costs around Rs 3,000 per sack in the global market, is given to Indian farmers for Rs 300. DAP, which costs around Rs 5,000 globally, is given to farmers at Rs 1,350 per sack. He said self-reliance is not just about imports and exports but also a matter of national self-respect. Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets a Major Push PM Modi also spoke about India's growing role in chip making. He said India will see 5 to 7 new semiconductor plants over the next 7 to 8 years. This is part of the government's plan to reduce dependence on imported chips.

Energy Security and Nuclear Power Energy security was another key theme where the PM mentioned that India has set a target of 200 GW of nuclear power capacity. He also spoke about setting up five new nuclear reactors. He shared that piped gas has now reached 1.75 crore households, and more than 50 lakh households are now covered by solar energy. Defence and National Security The PM also highlighted the growth in indigenous defence production. He spoke about India's security preparedness on both its borders and within the country. India's Economic and Development Transformation PM Modi has mentioned that India has moved from being counted among the "Fragile Five" economies to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy in the last 12 years. He shared several growth figures. Some of the growth figures mentioned by him were: