Sarnath Becomes India's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Why Buddha’s First Sermon Site Is Globally Important

Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has become India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sarnath is the ancient Buddhist site, where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. The inclusion was approved during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea. Keep reading in detail.

Why Has Sarnath Been Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List?

UNESCO recognised Sarnath as one of Buddhism’s most sacred pilgrimage sites. It is believed to be the place where Gautama Buddha delivered the first sermon (Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta) He included the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path and delivered it to his first five disciples.

Where Is Sarnath Located?

Sarnath is located about 10 kilometres from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the four principal Buddhist pilgrimage sites associated with the life of Lord Buddha, alongside Lumbini (Birthplace), Bodh Gaya (Place of Enlightenment) and Kushinagar (Place of Mahaparinirvana).