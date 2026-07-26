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Sarnath Becomes India's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Why Buddha’s First Sermon Site Is Globally Important

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 10:09 IST

Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India’s 45th World Heritage Site. Know its history, significance, major monuments and why it received global recognition. 

Sarnath Becomes India's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Why Buddha’s First Sermon Site Is Globally Important
Sarnath Becomes India's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Why Buddha’s First Sermon Site Is Globally Important

Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has become India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sarnath is the  ancient Buddhist site, where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. The inclusion was approved during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea. Keep reading in detail.

Why Has Sarnath Been Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List?

UNESCO recognised Sarnath as one of Buddhism’s most sacred pilgrimage sites. It is believed to be the place where Gautama Buddha delivered the first sermon (Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta) He included the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path and delivered it to his first five disciples. 

Where Is Sarnath Located?

Sarnath is located about 10 kilometres from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the four principal Buddhist pilgrimage sites associated with the life of Lord Buddha, alongside Lumbini (Birthplace), Bodh Gaya (Place of Enlightenment) and Kushinagar (Place of Mahaparinirvana). 

What Are the Major Attractions in Sarnath?

The UNESCO-listed property includes several important monuments and archaeological remains, such as Dhamekh Stupa, Chaukhandi Stupa, Dharmarajika Stupa, Mulagandhakuti Vihara, Ashokan Pillar, ancient monasteries and temple ruins dating from the 3rd century BCE to the 12th century CE. 

Why Is Sarnath Historically Important?

Lord Buddha travelled to Sarnath and delivered his first sermon around the 6th century BCE. This event marks the formal beginning of Buddhism as a religion and is known as the “Turning of the Wheel of Dharma” (Dharmachakra Pravartana) . 

How Many UNESCO World Heritage Sites Does India Have?

India now has 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Sarnath. India is one of the countries with the highest number of World Heritage properties. 

Sarnath

Feature Details
Location Sarnath, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
UNESCO Status World Heritage Site (2026)
India’s UNESCO World Heritage Site Number 45
Significance Buddha delivered his first sermon here
Famous Monument Dhamekh Stupa
National Symbol Found Here Lion Capital of Ashoka

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Jul 26, 2026, 10:09 IST

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