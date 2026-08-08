Which is the World's Fastest Train in Regular Public Service? Know the Record Holder
Which is the fastest train in regular public service? Know the Shanghai Maglev's record speed and how magnetic levitation works.
Have you ever wondered which train is the fastest in the world? The answer lies in China as the Shanghai Transrapid Maglev train is the fastest train in the world. This train operates between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the city and has been titled as the fastest train in the world.
This train once reached a top speed of 431 km/h during regular service which means while carrying passengers. That is why it was given a Guinness World Record. However, today the speed the train runs at today is lower. Here is everything you need to know about the fastest train in regular public service.
What is Shanghai Transrapid Maglev?
The train is located in China, in Shanghai city and it uses magnetic levitation technology. This means that this train doesn’t run on wheels like any other train in the world. The record speed of Shanghai Transrapid Maglev is 431 km/h and the complete route length that this train covers is around 30 km.
This train was built by a German company called Transrapid International and it included two very well known engineering firms which were Siemens and ThyssenKrupp. The train had its first official run on 31 December 2002.
How Fast is the Shanghai Maglev?
The train has three different speed figures. One is the historical record speed that is recognised by the Guinness World Records for regular passenger service. The second one is the speed of the train that is reported in recent years as the maximum operating speed was reduced around 2021. The last figure in the table mentions a speed limit that was reached only during a special test run in November 2003. Here is a simple comparison:
|
Speed Category
|
Speed
|
Regular-service record
|
431 km/h
|
Current reported maximum
|
300 km/h
|
Test speed
|
Around 501 km/h
Why is it Called a Maglev Train?
The word "maglev" simply means "magnetic levitation." The train simply works on magnets which means that they lift the train slightly above the guideway, so the train does not touch the track.
Then the train is pushed forward using electromagnetic forces, instead of any kind of normal engine. Since there is almost no contact between the train and the track, there is very little friction and that is why the train can travel at such extremely high speeds.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.