Which is the World's Fastest Train in Regular Public Service? Know the Record Holder

Have you ever wondered which train is the fastest in the world? The answer lies in China as the Shanghai Transrapid Maglev train is the fastest train in the world. This train operates between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the city and has been titled as the fastest train in the world.

This train once reached a top speed of 431 km/h during regular service which means while carrying passengers. That is why it was given a Guinness World Record. However, today the speed the train runs at today is lower. Here is everything you need to know about the fastest train in regular public service.

What is Shanghai Transrapid Maglev?

The train is located in China, in Shanghai city and it uses magnetic levitation technology. This means that this train doesn’t run on wheels like any other train in the world. The record speed of Shanghai Transrapid Maglev is 431 km/h and the complete route length that this train covers is around 30 km.