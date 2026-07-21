Who Is Kanishka Narayan? The Newly Appointed Uk's First AI Minister
Kanishka Narayan is the UK’s newly appointed Minister for Artificial Intelligence and the first ethnic-minority MP from Wales. Born in Bihar and educated at Oxford and Stanford, he leads national AI safety, tech innovation, and digital policy.
Key Points
- Kanishka Narayan is the UK's first Minister for Artificial Intelligence.
- He is the first ethnic minority MP of Wales, representing Vale of Glamorgan since July 2024.
- The Online Safety Bill was introduced on March 14, 2022, by Nadine Dorries.
Kanishka Narayan is proud of his position as the first-ever Minister for Artificial Intelligence in the United Kingdom’s cabinet, appointed by the Prime Minister of the country, Andy Burnham. Kanishka Narayan belongs to the Indian State of Bihar and he was born in Cardiff. It was there that Kanishka Narayan became an MP for the first time representing the constituency of Vale of Glamorgan in Wales as the first ethnic minority MP of Wales. He got his education from Oxford University and Stanford University.
Who is Kanishka Narayan? Check Early Life, Education and Other Key Details
Kanishka Narayan is an Indian citizen and was born in the state of Bihar in India. The 36-year-old British politician settled in Wales when he was only 12 years old.
The distinguished alumnus of renowned universities such as Oxford and Stanford University became famous when he became the first ethnic minority MP of Wales. He is currently serving as the UK Minister for Artificial Intelligence.
|Category
|Key Info
|Birthplace & Early Life
|Brought up in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, India (November 1989). Moved to Cardiff, Wales, when he was 12 years old.
|Schooling
|Educated at Cathays High School, Wales, before earning a scholarship to Eton College.
|Higher Education
|Studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Oxford University and gained an MBA from Stanford University.
|Age & Home
|36 years old. Grew up in Cardiff and lives in South Wales.
|Political Career
|Was a civil servant advising leading ministers, a technology adviser to the Labour Party, and an MP for the Vale of Glamorgan since July 2024.
|Key Achievement
|He is also known to be the first ethnic-minority MP in Wales.
|Role as AI Minister
|Appointed as the UK's Minister for Artificial Intelligence. He attends UK Cabinet meetings and leads national AI policy.
|Main Duties
|AI Safety: Oversees the UK’s AI Safety Institute.Tech Growth: Attracts investments in tech labs, start-ups and data centres.Regulation: Keeps technology innovation in check with safety standards.
|Community Work
|Worked voluntarily for welfare organisations such as Citizens Advice and Trussell Trust.
Who is the Minister of Online Safety in the UK?
The issues related to online safety come under the domain of technology and digital in the British Government. Earlier, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for AI and Online Safety used to be Kanishka Narayan.
But now, due to the recent series of reshuffles in the cabinet, the matter of reviewing the policies related to online safety, digital regulation, and platforms is undertaken collectively by both the government departments of Culture and Business and Trade, along with Ofcom.
Who introduced the Online Safety Bill in the UK?
The Online Safety Bill was introduced into the Parliament of the United Kingdom on the date of March 14, 2022, at the time that Boris Johnson was the Prime Minister of the UK. The bill was officially introduced into the House of Commons by Nadine Dorries, who is the Secretary of State for the DCMS.
But after many debates in Parliament regarding the introduction of the bill, other ministers took charge and continued what their predecessors were doing before them, like Michelle Donelan, who introduced amendments to the bill when there were any changes made to the Department.
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