Who Is Kanishka Narayan? The Newly Appointed Uk's First AI Minister

Kanishka Narayan is proud of his position as the first-ever Minister for Artificial Intelligence in the United Kingdom’s cabinet, appointed by the Prime Minister of the country, Andy Burnham. Kanishka Narayan belongs to the Indian State of Bihar and he was born in Cardiff. It was there that Kanishka Narayan became an MP for the first time representing the constituency of Vale of Glamorgan in Wales as the first ethnic minority MP of Wales. He got his education from Oxford University and Stanford University.

Who is Kanishka Narayan? Check Early Life, Education and Other Key Details

Kanishka Narayan is an Indian citizen and was born in the state of Bihar in India. The 36-year-old British politician settled in Wales when he was only 12 years old.

The distinguished alumnus of renowned universities such as Oxford and Stanford University became famous when he became the first ethnic minority MP of Wales. He is currently serving as the UK Minister for Artificial Intelligence.